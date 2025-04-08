Hawaii Doctor Accused of Trying to Push Wife Off Cliff Pleads Not Guilty: 'Two Sides to Every Story'

Facebook

In a restraining order filed last month, the alleged victim claimed that after attempting to push her off a cliff during a hike, her husband then "bashed" her in the head with a rock and attempted to inject her with a syringe.

After media reports of an alleged cliffside attack in Hawaii went viral, the suspect has pleaded not guilty, insisting that everyone has only heard one side of the story, so far.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, pleaded not guilty on Monday during a court appearance via video conference, per KABC. The doctor's attorney, Thomas Otake, called it "not just a formality, but a substantive response to the allegation that he tried to kill his wife" in a statement distributed to reporters ahead of the hearing.

"There are two sides to every story, and thus far only one side has been shared," Otake added. "The other side to this story will be shared within the court process at the appropriate time."

Otake said that he would also be filing a motion for Konig to be granted bail -- he is currently being held without -- saying that it's "commonplace in attempted murder cases" for bail to be set, per KSL.

Arielle Konight, 46, and her husband had traveled from their home in Maui to Ohahu. Arielle said that Gerhardt asked her to join him on a hike to celebrate her birthday on March 24.

It was during this hike, she alleges her anesthesiologist husband attempted to push her off a cliff, inject her with something in a syringe, and began "bashing" her head with a rock.

As Arielle was named publicly by her lawyer, she's being named here. Her attorney told Island News last month that "Arielle is focusing on her recovery at home in Maui with the support of her family. She kindly asks that the media and the public respect their privacy during this time."

The Alleged Attack

On March 28, Arielle filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against her husband. Per AP, a judge signed off on the order, which says Konig must stay away from his wife and the couple's children. The pair, who married in 2018, share two sons, ages 2 and 4.

The petition also included new details about the alleged attack, which Arielle says happened a few months after Konig accused her of having an affair back in December.

This, she said, "led to extreme jealousy on his part," with the docs claiming the pair had been in therapy since. She also claimed that since the affair allegations, "he has attempted to control and monitor all of my communications."

On Sunday, March 23, she said the two took a trip to Honolulu to celebrate her birthday, leaving their sons at home on Maui. On Monday, she claimed he suggested they take a hike in an area with "steep drop-offs on both sides."

At one point during the hike, Arielle said she "became uneasy" and took a break, as he kept walking, eventually returning to her. When he got back, she claims he wanted to take a photo near the cliff's edge, something she wasn't comfortable with "because I was feeling dizzy." She then claimed he started shouting he was sick of her and started to push her toward the cliff.

"I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff," she said, claiming he then reached for two syringes in his bag and attempted "to use them on her, but she was able to get them away from him," according to court document seen by KABC.

"I do not know what was in the syringe, but Gerhardt is an anesthesiologist and has access to several potentially lethal medications as part of his employment," wrote Arielle in the petition.

After biting him on the arm, she said he then "began bashing me repeated on the head" with a rock -- something two women on the trail allegedly witnessed before calling 911.

One of the witnesses, per earlier court documents, said she heard a woman yelling, "Help! Help me! He is trying to kill me. He is hitting me on the head with a rock."

According to the petition, Konig allegedly contacted his adult son -- her stepson -- after the incident via FaceTime, telling him, "I just tried to kill Ari but she got away." She claimed he also told his son he wanted to kill himself by jumping off the cliff.

He was later arrested that same day and charged with second-degree murder.

Arielle stated that she suffered a broken thumb, bruising on he head and body, and severe lacerations to her scalp and face, per KABC. According to her attorney, she was hospitalized for her injuries and subsequently released.

The anesthesiologist has been suspended by Maui Health -- a Kaiser Permanente affiliate -- pending investigation. He's being held in Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail.

His trial is set to begin June 9. Meanwhile, he's also facing a domestic abuse suit filed by Arielle, according to KSL, which has its first hearing set for this Friday.