Gleb Savchenko 'Surprised' By Brooks Nader Breakup News, Says He Found Out Online

Getty

Gleb Savchenko is sharing some insight into his split from Brooks Nader.

After multiple outlets reported that the dance pro and his Dancing with the Stars partner had broken up, Gleb shared that he was just as shocked by the news as everyone else.

"I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship," Gleb said in a statement obtained by Page Six Monday. "The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied."

What makes the breakup all the more shocking, is that Gleb -- who shares daughters Olivia, 14, and Zlata, 7, with ex-wife Elena Samodanova -- said he was with the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model less than a week before their romance came to an end.

"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," he revealed. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood."

Telling the outlet that he's "still processing everything," the 41-year-old dacer admitted he doesn't "have all the answers," but still wishes the best for Brooks "moving forward."

The surprise split is the latest for the on-and-off couple, who publicly confirmed their romance in September, only to breakup a month later.

However, after being caught sharing a kiss during rehearsals for the DWTS finale in November, the pair were back on, and appeared to be stronger than ever.

Just last month, Brooks told E! News how she and her then-boyfriend were making their relationship work amid their busy schedules.

"I think just communication," she told the outlet while at the Clarins ICONS Event in Los Angeles. "And my mom always says, 'You know the truth.' So no matter what anyone says, as long as you know the truth, we're all good."