Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Sex Life with Ken Urker: 'I'm the Freak'

"Our first weekend that we reconnected, it was like a flood gate," Blanchard admitted. "And naturally, now there are times that I think is harder because of schedules and business and work and, like, I want that back for us."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to spice things up in the bedroom!

During an all-new episode of Life After Lock Up, Blanchard detailed reuniting with her former fiancé, Ken Urker, after her release from prison in December 2023, where she served seven years for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

The couple got engaged in 2018, split in 2019, and reconnected last April, before Blanchard announced she was pregnant with their daughter in July. They've since welcomed a baby girl.

Detailing how their romance evolved over the years, Blanchard admitted that their sex life hasn't been as sizzling as it once was.

Blanchard has been on a mission to reignite that passion. In a recent scene, she was seen browsing through an adult boutique, eyeing some playful toys -- including a pair of fluffy handcuffs.

"We had a lot of this stuff before I got pregnant," Blanchard admitted. "Some of it we haven't even used yet."

So, what's the hold-up? According to Blanchard, she thinks Urker might not be as adventurous as she is when it comes to spicing things up.

"I'm the most adventurous girlfriend he's had," she confessed. "So, I'm the freak."

But despite their sizzling chemistry, Blanchard and Urker are taking their time this time around. After filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson in April 2024, she's committed to slowing things down with Urker.

"When we reconnected, it was the hormones," she said, referring to their fast-paced reunion. "I don't regret my choices with him, but I wish I'd gone about it differently."

As for getting hitched? Blanchard, who welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in December, isn't rushing into marriage anytime soon.

"Ken hasn't hinted at proposing yet. He's making big statements of love, but with the baby coming and my divorce almost finalized, everything's up in the air," she clarified.

Blanchard's latest comments come after the proud mom shared the latest family photo of her, Urker and baby Aurora.

The sweet shot sees the couple all smiles as Urker cradles his sleeping daughter.

"Our little family 💗 #gypsyroselifeafterlockup #gypsyroseblanchard #kenurker," Blanchard captioned the pic.