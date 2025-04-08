Handmaid's Tale Stars Tease 'Devastating' Aunt Lydia Moments, Elisabeth Moss Directing (Exclusive)

Madeline Brewer talks to TooFab about her infamous eyepatch and reveals what she took from set, while Amanda Brugel comments on the interesting timing of this final season amid Trump's second term and why she feels inspired.

"Blessed Be The Fruit," The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end and it is set to be a revolution.

Stars of the series, Madeline Brewer (Janine), and Amanda Brugel (Rita), sat down exclusively with TooFab ahead of the final season where they revealed what it's like working with lead actress Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne) who jumps between being number 1 on the call sheet and the director at times.

"There's just a little switch that comes on," Brugal began to explain to TooFab exclusively.

"She really is known publicly for not being crazy into methods. She's just that talented. So her directing hat, she'll direct sometimes while being June, while worrying about other things, while being a mom. And she does each part perfectly and seamlessly so much so that I will watch her to just try to be more like her."

Moss began directing in Season 4 of the series. She sat back in the directors chair in both Seasons 5 and 6, as well. In fact, the first two and last two episodes of this sixth and final season were directed by Moss.

"She trusts, a lot of trust, and it's been so extraordinary to have worked with her on her first episode directing," Brewer recalled before joking about Moss' ability to juggle between being a director and actor again this season.

"To see her now in the final, I don't think that there's anything Lizzie does that isn't brilliant. I do think the sun shines out of her butt. Like, I just do. I totally respect her, but to see even the way she's grown as a director and slotted really into her power in it. She trusts herself. She trusts her actors. She trusts our crew. We have the most incredible crew," Brewer continued.

As the 32-year-old bids farewell to her fan-favorite character Janine, Brewer will be saying hello again to half of her face. The actress has been wearing an eye patch while filming the show since all the way back in Season 1 after Janine rebelled against the Aunts and was punished by having her right eye removed.

Though it has been an infamous look throughout the show, Brewer admitted she will not miss it.

"I've been on other sets where they call rolling and I'm like, 'Oh, no, where's my-- I'm missing something.' Six seasons, eight years of something covering my right eye. I won't miss it. It's half my real estate. So I need both of them. But no, I won't miss it. I'll miss Janine, but I won't miss the eye patch," Brewer shared before adding it was one of the items she took home from set with her.

"That's mine forever. I've got my dress. I've got my patch. I've got my caplet. I've got my little belt," she added.

And with the end of the series, comes the end of the tumultuous relationship between Janine and Ann Dowd's character, Aunt Lydia.

"I think that in Aunt Lydia and Janine's final moments together," Brewer began to tell TooFab exclusively, "It's such a brilliant gift that's given that the score is fully even."

"I think the course of their relationship in Season 6 is so fraught. It's devastating and it's frustrating and it's painful. And, and by the end of the series, I think that all is forgiven on both sides," she added.

The timing of the start of The Handmaid's Tale series and the final season has been an interesting focus for fans, as well. Season 1 kicked off in 2017, the same year Donald Trump entered the White House for his first presidency term. Now, the final season is falling on the same year President Trump is back again for his second term.

During PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theater in March, creator Bruce Miller noted that Margaret Atwood's novel was written in 1984 and felt topical then, he also added that over the many times he has read the novel it has always felt just as topical.

Brugel agreed with his sentiment, but added that she chooses to focus on those who use the story as inspiration -- the "Junes" of the world.

"It's incredibly frustrating that a book written 40 years ago is still topical and almost now used as a guide into how to navigate the world," she began.

"But I also think the fact it's so inspiring to people means it still has ignited something. So I choose to sort of lean into the light. I choose to see how much it's inspired people, instead of concentrating on how much it really does reflect our world and our times we live in right now. We also have a lot of Junes right now. There's a lot of Junes sitting in this room. And so I like that the book has given powerful women a name."