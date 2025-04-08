Joshua Jackson Surprises Daughter With 'Rainbow Room' After Losing Home to Fires

Getty/Instagram

"While I can’t give her a new house(yet) we can certainly have some rainbows along the way," the Doctor Odyssey star wrote.

Joshua Jackson earned serious girl-dad points after making his daughter's colorful vision a reality.

On April 8, the Doctor Odyssey star shared an Instagram post showing the "rainbow room" he recently painted for his 4-year-old daughter, Juno, after they recently lost their home in the Palisades Fire earlier this year.

According to Jackson, his daughter -- who he shares with ex Jodie Turner-Smith -- had been asking for one in their prior home. When they moved, he said she asked, "Daddy when we build the new house we should have a rainbow room."

"For months before the fire JR was on me to paint a rainbow room. I was working and I couldn’t quite figure out where to do it and yadda yadda ... I didn’t do it. Which I now really regret," he began.

"So what you are seeing here is the newly unveiled rainbow room (huge thanks to my landlords for not batting an eye when I asked them if I could paint their walls 'rainbow')," he continued. "Because while I can't give her a new house (yet) we can certainly have some rainbows along the way."

He shared that his daughter even gave him instructions on how she wanted the room to look -- saying she asked for a blue sky, adding, "there needs to be pink."

He also shared his gratitude to all those who have shown support during his family's hardship writing, "I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out and kept reaching out, it means so much during these times."

Jackson added that he made his latest post because he wanted to share "something a little more positive" with his followers.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Dawson's Creek alum opened up about his previous home -- which was also the home he grew up in as a child -- burning to the ground in January.

"It is the place that I've lived, on and off for the last 25 years. And was for the last four and a half years ... or four and three quarters, as she [Juno] likes to tell me now, has been the place where my daughter and I -- when my wife and I were still together -- where we lived," he shared.

Despite losing their beloved home, he said at the time he was looking forward to rebuilding.

"In some ways, I'm actually excited for the opportunity [to rebuild]...that house has given me so much over the years, right?" Jackson said. "And I have loved it, and it has loved me. It has everything: the heartbreak, the baby, just life. All of life is in there — every floorboard is a piece of my story."

Moving forward, he knows he wants their new home to be entirely for his daughter's own memories.