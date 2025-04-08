Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley Hash Out PK Texting Debacle on RHOBH Reunion: 'You Flipped Out'

NBC

Part 2 of the RHOBH season 14 reunion aired Tuesday night on Bravo, and it saw Kyle and Dorit dive into the drama surrounding the texts she sent Dorit's ex, PK, after the former couple announced their separation.

While a war of semantics ensued with Andy Cohen playing referee, in a shocking turn of events, Kyle and Dorit came to some form of resolve.

"All I know is that you're important enough to me to want to put that aside, to not hold onto it and to move forward and to get to a better place so we can be there to support each other, cause we need all the support we can get right now," Kyle, who is dealing with her own separation from ex, Mauricio Umansky, told Dorit. "And I do love you a lot."

"Well that makes me happy," Dorit admitted. "But I would love to get together, just you and I, no cameras, no girls, no Andy, none of these people, nothing -- and actually sit down and see where we are. Is it still there, 'cause I know."

Reiterating her apology to Dorit, Kyle said she's happy to facilitate a private sit-down, telling her castmate: "I apologize for any way that I hurt you. And I can see where things would look weird. I understand that. I get that. And I really do apologize for that."

"I couldn't ask for anything more," Dorit gushed.

But before it was all butterflies and sunshine, the pair were pointing fingers, with Kyle continuing the narrative that her texts with PK were harmless.

"My intention wasn't bad," Kyle Insisted, before accusing Dorit of breaking girl code by reading her texts for the world at last year's reunion.

"I felt like every time I came to the group, it was coming at me and coming at me. I f--king had it," Kyle continued, touching on her brief exit from the show this season after being forced to read her text to PK to the group.

"Kyle, your reaction was so over the top. And it was -- what I expect you to say was, 'Yeah, actually I sent him a message when you guys separated," Dorit said. "That would be the response I would expect ... but you didn't, you flipped out."

While Kyle admitted she wasn't acting like a girls' girl in that moment, she reminded Dorit that all of this happened in a moment when she and Dorit weren't speaking.

"I think Dorit just wanted you to chose her," Garcelle Beauvais offered. "No, I wanted her to be honest with me," Dorit Insisted.

Another member of the cast that got tangled into the mess between Kyle, Dorit and PK was "friend of" the show, Jennifer Tilly, who joined the crew for season 14.

Tilly, who intimated that PK couldn't afford a stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel during a conversation on the RHOBH after show, quickly apologized for the "shady" comment, telling Dorit it was not a dig at her.

"That was tacky of me. I was just thinking out loud. But go, tell your feelings and if that made you feel bad, 'cause I did not mean to impugn you," Tilly claimed. "I do not know PK, so I feel bad."

"I have adored you since the moment I met you," Dorit said in response. "But I was really excited and we had some fun times, and I just think you're such a fantastic addition to this group. I hope you're not going there."

"When I saw a couple of comments you made, it actually feels you had joined...," she continued.

"The dark side?" Tilly quipped. "Well, the witches of Eastwick," Dorit said in response. "And it just felt like, 'Oh no.'"

"Well, I do have a big mouth," Tilly explained. "And I didn't even know I'd said something bad until Garcelle's like, 'Ooh girl, you went there!' And I'm like, 'Where? Where did I go?' And then I thought, 'I guess that is low.' And then I know that the fans were saying, 'Oh that was really shady.'"