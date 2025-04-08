Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Details His 'Awful Date' With Melissa Joan Hart

Getty

'It was an awful date. She was very nice, but we weren't connecting," the 53-year-old musician recalled in his new memoir.

Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart simply weren't meant to be.

The blink-182 bassist is giving the full scoop on a date he went on with Sabrina the Teenage Witch star back in the '90s in his new memoir, Fahrenheit-182. While he said the pair didn't untimely hit it off, the night unexpectedly lead to another romance for the musician -- one that lasts to this day.

"Melissa and I went to a sushi restaurant in the Valley. It was an awful date. She was very nice, but we weren't connecting," the 53-year-old musician revealed in a memoir excerpt shared with Entertainment Weekly.

"She and I had met at the Teen Choice Awards, and she must've found me interesting because she had her publicist reach out to my label's publicist to give me her number. Totally normal courtship," he said of how the pair met.

While she took the initiative, Hoppus said he also pulled some moves trying to impress her with his career.

"When we got on the phone, I played it cool. 'Oh, awesome, yeah, I'll be in L.A. shooting my new music video, so we should have dinner after I wrap,'" he said. "I thought I was so slick using this Hollywood industry jargon, but I doubt it impressed her. I was newly famous, but she had been famous for years."

While they were both in entertainment, Hoppus said it quickly became clear they were still in two different worlds.

"Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else. I'd ask what she liked to eat besides sushi and she'd say, 'Well, I'm usually eating whatever catering provides on set,'" he said. "I'd ask what she likes to read, and she'd say, 'Well, I'm usually reading scripts for work.' And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough."

Things didn't get any better after dinner.

"After dinner she took me to her house and showed me around. She had a beautiful place nearby with a view that overlooked the city and a huge hot tub," he claimed. "I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub. I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel."

Even though he and Hart didn't end up getting together, their bad date also coincided with the start of his romantic relationship with his current wife, MTV booker Skye Everly.

"When I got to my room I checked my messages on my cell phone. Skye had left a voicemail asking me to give her a call. I called her back and some light pleasantries quickly turned into deep conversation. We talked about everything," he shared.

"We talked about where we grew up and what our families were like. We talked about our careers. We talked about our favorite albums. She liked more pop stuff and wasn't familiar with the underground punk bands that I named," he continued. "She liked rock music generally, though, and that was close enough for me. We talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we'd talked all night."