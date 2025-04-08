Graphic Murder Scene Photos of Rachel Morin Revealed In Trial, 'Tough' for Family to See

Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

As the trial of suspected killer Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez continues, a detective testifies about the bloody crime scene -- saying, "this was a serious attack" -- as photos shock the jury.

As the trial for Rachel Morin's suspected killer, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, continues this week in Maryland, the victim's family and friends faced a tough moment in court -- as crime scene photos of her body were shown to the jury.

Morin's body was found on the Ma & Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland in August 2023, after she failed to return from a run. 37 at the time of her death, Morin was a mother-of-five.

Martinez-Hernandez, an undocumented migrant from El Salvador allegedly linked to another murder there, was arrested for Morin's slaying on June 14, 2024 at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma ... thanks to tips and DNA tracking. He faces rape and murder charges, to which he entered a not guilty plea.

On Monday, the trial continued at Harford Circuit Court, where Detective Michael Wilsynski gave insight into what he saw when he responded to the scene.

He testified, via the Baltimore Sun, to seeing gashes on the front and back of the victim's head, as well as "defensive wounds" on her wrists, which were bruised. He said it was "obvious this was not a slip and fall injury," according to CBS News, but instead "a serious attack." Per CBS, photos of her body "shocked the courtroom, even leaving members of the jury wide-eyed," as Wilsynski claimed she had a broken fingernail and disfigured finger, and that fly eggs were found on her body.

Pictures of the scene also showed blood spatter on the tunnel walls where she was found, as well as her destroyed phone and Apple AirPod headphones. Martinez-Hernandez reportedly remained "stone-faced" during his testimony.

A "frantic" 911 call was also played in court from Cecilia Occorso, one of the two people who first found her body. Per the Baltimore Sun account, she said she "almost threw up and passed out" after the discovery -- while "family and friends of Morin wiped tears from their eyes" as the call was played.

After their day in court, an attorney representing Patty Morin, the victim's mother, shared the family's reaction to seeing photos of the crime scene.

"I just noticed they were crying a little bit, and they certainly, some of them, it's tough for them. Some of them, they can't look at (the evidence)," attorney Randolph Rice told WBAL-TV. "The others want to see because they want to get through this part of the grieving process of seeing how bad it was, and now they have some, I guess, security or knowing in their mind exactly what happened so they can move past it."