Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Slams Anyone Sharing Daughter Carly's Leaked Photos Online

"To say I'm disappointed is an understatement," the Teen Mom star writes about people sharing leaked images of his daughter, who he and Catelynn put up for adoption on the reality series.

Tyler Baltierra is not happy seeing his daughter's leaked photos online.

On April 5, the Teen Mom star got extremely vocal on his Instagram Stories while addressing the leaked images of his and wife Catelynn Lowell's 15-year-old daughter, Carly, surfacing on the internet.

"To say I'm disappointed is an understatement," the 33-year-old wrote per Us Weekly. "It's literally heartbreaking & sad that people are still continuing to share pictures & now videos of Carly."

In his statement, the reality star also addressed some of the backlash he and his wife have received for being transparent about their decision to put their daughter up for adoption in 2009.

“The same people & pages who brutalize me & Cate with daily cruelty/hate for just speaking about our adoption story publicly are now participating in sharing her actual picture & video publicly," he wrote. "We haven't shown her face in over 11 years because that's what her parents wanted & now all of you are just doing it without a care in the world & it's truly devastating.”

Baltierra also acknowledged Carly's adoptive parents, Teresa Davis and Brandon Davis, and shared his compassion for their experience through all of this, despite their ongoing tension with the pair.

"I'm beyond heartbroken for Carly & her parents (if this is something they really didn’t want)," he said. "I know everyone will blame me and Cate for this, but just remember, we're not the ones who have posted her. We're not the ones who've leaked her photos or videos, you all have and that is the sad irony here."

During the April 1 episode of their podcast, Cate & Ty: Break It Down, the Teen Mom stars -- who placed Carly up for adoption in 2009, before welcoming kids Nova, 10, Vaeda, 6, and Rya, 3, in their adult years -- detailed how their relationship with Teresa and Brandon Davis allegedly fell apart in recent years.

According to Catelynn, it started when she and Tyler did post photos of Carly from a visit with the teen two years ago, but still didn't show her face.

"It was all of us walking and it was the back of us," Catelynn said of the photo, which she shared to Instagram at the time. "And then Tyler posted one -- where it was him, Carly and Nova, and it was the back of them."

The pair said that Teresa and Brandon confronted them about the pictures, even though they had allegedly agreed to let Catelynn and Tyler post them.

"They said, 'Only the back of her head. If you can't see her face, we're fine with it,'" Tyler explained.

Things got worse, however, when the reality couple tried planning their next visit with Carly, with Catelynn telling listeners that Teresa shut down the idea, prompting Catelynn to send a text in which she shared her disappointment over the situation.

"She got upset with me that I said that," Catelynn continued, explaining how communication from Teresa only lessened from there. "She just came back with, 'The way you speak about us isn't nice, so we're not going to be responding for a while.'"

Eventually, Catelynn said she and Tyler found out through their adoption counselor that Teresa and Brandon had cut off contact, and now, the MTV stars claim they can't even send gifts to Carly, who they haven't seen in two years.

"How am I going to stop and withhold an expression of love to the child when it's been happening for 15 years," Tyler argued on the podcast. "It's all Carly's ever known."

"Before being blocked, we just wanted to know if what we're doing is harming Carly or not. Is it her?," he continued. "Is she saying, 'Hey, I don't want to see pictures of my sisters, it's hurting me. I don't want to get gifts.'"

As for why the two continue to be so vocal about their estrangement, they say they want Carly to know they're trying.

"If Carly has a chance to see that we never stopped trying, she deserves to know that," Catelynn explained. "It's bringing awareness to everybody involved in the adoption."

This is the latest development from Tyler and Catelynn, who have spoken out on numerous occasions about their complicated relationship with Carly's adoptive parents, with Tyler most recently taking down his OnlyFans in an effort to quell any discomfort Brandon and Teresa may have in regards to allowing the 15-year-old to see her biological parents.