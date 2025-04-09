Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Details Final Conversation Three Days Before His Death

Instagram

"I was angry that he told me that I was the reason why he was doing drugs," Angel recalled, as she details exactly what was said and how they ended things on that final call.

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel Carter Conrad is reflecting on her final moments with the pop star before his tragic 2022 death at just 34 years old.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Angel opened up about their strained relationship, and revealed that the last time she saw her brother in person, was in 2019 -- in a courtroom.

"It makes me sad to know that the last time I saw him was in 2019 in a courtroom," Angel admitted. "It was the last time I ever saw Aaron."

Back in 2019, Angel and Aaron's brother and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter revealed in a post on X that he and Angel had made individual decisions to seek restraining orders against Aaron due to his "increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child."

"We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," the singer added in his statement at the time.

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on X that same day, sharing, "So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol."

"Take care. @NickCarter we're done for life," he continued. "I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend to ... I am astounded at the accusations being made against me, and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

Angel opens up about her relationship with Aaron, and her late siblings Leslie, Aaron, and Bobbi Jean -- all of whom suffered drug-related deaths -- in the new documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, premiering April 15 on Paramount+. In it, she said that while that moment in the courtroom was the last time she saw Aaron alive, it wasn't the last time the two spoke before his death.

"So after the restraining orders, we had finally spoken maybe a year later, and we had two conversations that were four hours long," she recalled. "Long, long, long conversations.... And then I had also talked to him a few times in between that.... He had COVID at one point, and I called him to check on him."

Angel said that the pair were just scratching the surface of rebuilding their relationship when he passed.

"I talked to him three days before he passed away," Angel added, telling the outlet that their final conversation wasn't exactly a pleasant one.

Angel, who said Aaron "was on Instagram Live and huffing duster cans and passing out" called her brother and confronted him.

"So I just called him, and I was like, 'What are you doing?' And he tried to deny it," she remembered. "And I said, 'Aaron, I saw you on Live. I saw it happen. Live. You doing this.' And then he blamed me, and he said, 'Well, you're the reason why I use drugs.' And I said, 'Aaron, that's not really fair. You can't, don't blame me for this.'"

"I was upset. And he just said, 'Well, I want to see you. You haven't seen me in almost three years.' And I said, 'Well, I want to see you, too.' But I said, 'It's got to be with a therapist. We've got to have someone mediating the situation,'" Angel maintained. "And he said, 'Well, I'll call my therapist right now.' And I said, 'No, it can't be your therapist. It can't be my therapist. It's got to be a middle person, like, someone else.' And I got off the phone. I was like, 'Well, let's talk later. I'll call you a little later.'"

"I was angry, honestly," she added. "I was angry that he had told me that I was the reason why he was doing drugs and got off the phone. And that was the last time I talked to him."

Aaron was found dead by his housekeeper, shortly after that conversation, on Nov. 5, 2022. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, obtained by TMZ, listed Aaron's official cause of death as drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

Aaron's autopsy also revealed that the "I Want Candy" singer was "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs he had taken, leading to his death by drowning.

Despite the strained relationship both she and brother Nick had with Aaron at the time, they both took to social media to pay tribute to their brother amid his tragic death.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Angel shared a similar sentiment writing, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you... and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.