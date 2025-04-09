Melrose Place's Amy Locane Details Life After Prison: 'It's a Very Isolating Experience'

Getty

"To this day, I have a lot of remorse," the former actress says of her 2010 DUI crash that took the life of a 60-year-old woman. "It’s a very, very, very heavy reality to live with."

Melrose Place alum Amy Locane is opening up about her life now -- following six and a half years in prison for a fatal DUI car crash.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the actress reflected on her time behind bars, and detailed her experience readjusting to society after being released in December 2024.

In 2010, Locane, 53, killed Helene Seeman, 60, and critically wounded her husband, Fred, in an automobile collision outside the couple's New Jersey home. She was convicted of vehicular homicide and assault by automobile, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Locane served two and a half years from 2013 to 2015, before she was sent back to prison in 2020 after a judge ruled that her initial conviction was too lenient. Locane was released from Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey in late December.

"It feels very raw to be back into society," Locane told Us Weekly while speaking about her life after prison. "I’m looking at the world with fresh eyes."

However, the Cry-Baby star admitted that she feels regret daily -- and she remembers the accident that took Seeman's life every day.

"To this day, I have a lot of remorse," Locane said, noting how she also struggles with how the tragedy impacted her own family. "It’s a very, very, very heavy reality to live with."

"Every day when I’m praying [or] doing daily devotionals, I try to keep her in mind," she added, seemingly referring to Seeman.

The Airheads actress opened up about how it's been difficult starting a new life when life never stopped for those around her when she was in prison.

"You can't expect them to suffer with you," she said. "Not everyone can stick with you for years like that, so you re-enter society and don't have that support. It's a very isolating experience and you have to deal with everything that comes your way by yourself."

However, Locane noted that the experience has made her realize her strength.

"You do know that you can handle anything -- there is a great independence that comes from that," she said.

Ultimately, she admitted that she doesn't believe she'll ever fully move on from the accident, but has learned from her mistakes.

"I don't think something that shaped you and your world so much could be something that you don't think about," Locane said.

"They were hard lessons, but they say [lessons] have to be hard in order for you to grow,” she said. "I can't let this define me."

During her time behind bars, Locane -- who shares Paige, 18, and Avery, 16, with ex-husband Mark Bovenizer -- revealed that being away from her daughters was what she struggled with the most.

"The strain of prison is that you don’t have anything to say, because your life stands still when everybody else has moved on," she said. "Teenagers don't really talk a lot, [so we'd] be on the phone saying nothing-- but at least we're together."

As for where she stands with her teenage daughters now, Locane said their relationship has improved following her release, but admitted that "some days are better than others," adding, "It's going to take some time."

Meanwhile, the School Ties star -- who recalled working in the prison kitchen for $5 a day -- went on to share how she spends her time now. Locane noted that she attends a local Presbyterian church in Princeton, New Jersey, where she lives, works at a front desk at a doctor's office, and is finishing up getting her associate degree.

And while she left acting in 2006, Locane said she wouldn't hesitate to make a comeback.

"I would do it in a heartbeat," she told Us Weekly, sharing that her decision to leave Hollywood behind may have contributed to struggles with depression. "There was a void in my life because I had [acted] for so long."

Locane revealed that she would be interested in joining the Melrose Place reboot alongside her former co-stars Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga. "It would be very exciting to bring it back," shared Locane, who only appeared on the original show's first season.

As for her personal life, Locane expressed her hopes for her family and her love life.

"I see me and my family kind of growing old together," she said, adding, "I want to be married again. “If I do meet a guy now, I don't have to worry about [telling them] 'Oh, by the way, I might have to go away for a little bit,' so that’ll be exciting."