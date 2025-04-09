Brittany Cartwright Reveals Son Cruz's Autism Diagnosis: 'Life Is Going to Look a Little Bit Different'

Instagram

Fans of The Valley watched through the first season as Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor sought answers to their questions about son Cruz's development. Now, Cartwright is revealing that he's been diagnosed with autism.

In an interview with People, Cartwright shared how things started off as any parent might expect with Cruz. "He crawled early, he walked early. He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,'" she shared.

But all of that started to change when he approached two years old, with Cartwright saying that she and her estranged husband noticed that "he was regressing in his speech" before "he stopped talking almost completely."

While Cruz, who turns 4 on April 12, was quickly put in speech and occupational therapy by his concerned parents, Cartwright said that he remains mostly nonverbal, though he will "sporadically say different words."

One thing he has not said, according to the reality star, is "I love you."

"It can be difficult because I've never heard him say, 'I love you,'" she told People. "but he is so loving, and he shows me he loves me every single day. He is such a mommy's boy."

Cartwright said that by the time they got the diagnosis, which came in the fall shortly before wrapping the second season of The Valley, they were kind of "expecting" it -- but it still made things more "real."

It's also helping her to gain a better understanding of how she sees things moving forward. "Our life is going to look a little bit different, but I feel like I was meant to be his mom," she told the outlet, calling Cruz "my better half" and "my little partner in crime."

"He is everything to me, and even though he can't talk, I know everything that he wants, everything that he needs," she added. "We're just so synced, it's incredible."

She also admitted that she still struggles with her preconceived expectations, having to re-contextualize them to his experience. "It can be sad at times because you want them to live life to the fullest," she shared, adding, "and he does, he just does it in a different way."

The Netflix series Love on the Spectrum has also helped her to gain greater understanding of life with autism. "It is the sweetest show. They're so positive, the way they look at life is just so full of joy and happiness, and if Cruz is anything like that I will be so happy," Cartwright said. "I hope he falls in love one day."

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she's put a sensory room in her home for Cruz, as well as a swing set and pool in the yard. He still receives speech and occupational therapy multiple times each week, and he has a therapeutic companion who goes with him to preschool to help him with social skills.

Calling her strategy on his behalf "early intervention," Cartwright said, "I just make sure that he never misses a class, never misses a therapy session." She praised her nanny for her help in keeping Cruz to that schedule, and Jax for stepping in sometimes, too.

"I want him to learn things as well, but the majority of the time, it's me," Cartwright said of her ex. "And I feel like I need to be there, I need to be learning what's going on, so that I can really work with him at home as well."

"I feel very blessed that I'm able to give him everything that he needs," added Cartwright, who is hoping to use her platform to help other parents of children with autism.

One part of that journey that she admitted she's still grappling with is that necessary balance of giving your all for your child but also saving some for self care.

"It's been hard to take care of myself, honestly," she admitted. "It is definitely hard for me to accept help." Cartwright said that despite offers to help, she's felt compelled to be there "24/7" for her son -- but it's a mindset she's hoping to evolve.

"That's my new thing in 2025: I need to put myself first more. I need to focus on my health more. Going through this divorce and everything has really made me so much stronger."

Amid this journey of discovery about their son, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, listing their separation date in January 2024.

"It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I've gained enough courage to strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth," Cartwright said on the August 30, 2024 episode of her former podcast with Taylor, When Reality Hits. "It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever and my motivation is my son, my Cruz-y, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."

"At the end of the day, everything I'm doing is because of my son," Cartwright told People, adding, "With everything I have going on, I always try to stay positive. It can be hard sometimes -- I have my ups and downs -- but I just feel like I can be proud of myself that I'm staying strong for my son."

While it's been a journey to get to this point, Cartwright couldn't be happier with where her son is at on this shared journey. "I'm just so proud of everything about Cruz," she said. "He is just the love of my life. He's learning and growing every single day."

"What I really want people to understand about autism is he sees the world so much more vibrant and amazing than any of us ever will," she added. "It doesn't mean that he's not going to be the smartest in his class. It doesn't mean he is not going to work for NASA one day. There aren't any limitations to what he can do."