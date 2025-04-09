Gabby Windey Claps Back at Clayton Echard's Bullying Claims: 'From a Man Who Exploited My Sexual Life on TV'

Getty

The former Bachelorette's latest comments come after Echard accused her of bullying him for his newfound love of dance, making fun of his appearance and dance videos.

Gabby Windey is firing back at ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard after he accused her of bullying him over his dancing videos.

The Bachelor Nation alum took to Instagram earlier this week where he pointed the finger at Gabby, claiming her comments mocking his dancing during her recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast were "bullying" after she joked that the clips will "make you run [and] you'll wish you didn't have eyes."

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Clayton called Gabby out for making fun of his physical appearance and a new passion he loves.

"Gabby, what you're doing is bullying. There's no other way around it. You're attacking me for my physical appearance, you're attacking me for a passion that I love that's changed my life," he wrote. "It's unnecessary and it's not funny."

"You have such a large platform and you're setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening. I don't want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you’re doing. Do better, Gabby," he added.

Responses to Clayton's post were mixed, with some agreeing that Windey had gone too far, and others thinking she was trying to be humorous.

Gabby, called Clayton's comments "rich," clapping back at the former reality star before hitting him with some accusations of her own.

"It's rich coming from a man who exploited my sexual life on TV without me knowing," The Traitors winner, who was the runner-up on Clayton's season of The Bachelor in 2022, said in a TikTok posted Tuesday.

She called him out for his explicit remarks about their relationship during his season of The Bachelor, pointing out that he openly discussed intimate details about their time together without ever having a conversation with her or the other woman involved first.

"You were intimate with 'the both of us' you said on national TV in front of millions without having a conversation with me or any other woman first," Gabby continued, referring to her co-Bachelorette lead, Rachel Recchia.

"So, you humiliated us in front of each other and in front of everybody watching the TV show," Gabby said. "Sure, people can infer, but nothing has been said so explicitly until your season, and those kinds of details should come from a woman."

She wrapped up her video with a bold statement directed at Clayton and those supporting him: "Oh, I'm a mean girl? As a straight, white man maybe you should do better with your power."

"And you don't even need to run to his DMs or comments, he's not worth it fr," she captioned the snarky clip.

Clayton responded to Gabby's TikTok with another IG video, telling his ex that while she has the right to be "upset" with him for what he did on the show, he claims he's done "everything in his power" to apologize, and even shared screenshots in which he reached out to Gabby to do just that, but got no response.

"And Gabby, you don't have to forgive me if you don't want to," he added. "But continually bringing me up three and a half years later, it's unnecessary."