Influencer Hannah Campbell's 10-Month-Old Baby Dies After Battle with Rare Skin Condition

"I'm heartbroken, and I'm angry. No child should have to endure what she did," Campbell wrote of her daughter, who battled the rare skin disorder junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB).

Influencer Hannah Campbell has announced the tragic news that her daughter, Elliana Rose, has passed away at only 10 months old following a battle with a rare skin condition.

On Tuesday, Campbell revealed the sad news on her TikTok page dedicated to her daughter's journey with junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB), sharing an emotional video compilation of footage of her daughter throughout her life.

"In loving memory of Ellie," Campbell wrote in the video, which was set to Benson Boone's song "In The Stars." "She passed peacefully last night, wrapped in love. Thank you all for supporting her, and us."

"I don't know what to do with myself today," she continued in the clip. "I'm heartbroken. I'm also angry no family should ever have to go through this."

"EB took our baby," Campbell added. "Let's fight for a cure so no more children have to suffer."

On her TikTok account -- titled "Ellianas_journey," which has over 700,000 followers -- Campbell documented Elliana's "journey of life with junctional epidermolysis bullosa."

Junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) is "a major form of epidermolysis bullosa, a group of genetic conditions that cause the skin to be very fragile and to blister easily," according to the National Library of Medicine's Medline Plus.

Per the NIH, Epidermolysis bullosa is rare, and can cause "tears, sores, and blisters in the skin" when "something rubs or bumps the skin." The blisters can appear "anywhere on the body," and even inside the body in severe cases. As previously mentioned, EB is genetic, with most people with the disease having inherited a "mutated" gene from their parents.

According to Medline Plus, there are two types of JEB: JEB generalized severe and JEB generalized intermediate.

In a TikTok video last month, Campbell explained the disease and the different types with her followers. She didn't appear to share which type Elliana had. However, Campbell noted in a clip that the life expectancy for those with "generalized severe is only maybe a few years."

"No matter the type, JEB is brutal," she continued.

"Severe JEB often takes lives way too soon, and even the 'milder' form still causes daily pain, wounds and lifelong challenges," Campbell added. "There is no cure. But there is hope. Every child with EB deserves a future without pain. Spreading awareness leads to research, treatments and one day a cure."

On March 30, Campbell posted a heartbreaking update on TikTok, sharing that Elliana's body was "slowing down."

"Ellie's body is slowing down, and we're staying by her side, giving her all our love," she wrote over a clip of Elliana drinking a bottle. "Thank you for being part of her journey and holding us in your hearts."

"Holding our girl close 🦋," she captioned the video.

In addition to her TikTok account, Campbell also launched a GoFundMe to help her and her husband care for Elliana and their family. As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser has raised over $37,000 of its $40,000 goal.

Meanwhile, Campbell also created a research fundraiser, "Elliana's Hope For Healing," which was "organized with the aim of providing support to Elliana and other babies facing similar health conditions," per the website.