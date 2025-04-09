New Jersey Hairstylist Tried to Pay Tinder Hookup to Kill Cop Ex-Boyfriend and His Daughter: Police

Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Jaclyn Diiorio was arrested after she allegedly paid an informant to have her ex-boyfriend -- a 53-year-old Philadelphia police officer -- and his 19-year-old daughter killed.

A New Jersey woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her ex-boyfriend and his daughter was uncovered by authorities.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was arrested after she allegedly paid an informant to have her ex-boyfriend -- a 53-year-old Philadelphia police officer -- and his 19-year-old daughter killed.

According to a press release from the prosecutor's office, Diiorio's plot came to light when she reportedly paid an informant, who she met on the dating app Tinder, a sum of money to carry out the crime. Investigators were tipped off about the chilling plan and were able to intervene before the deadly deed could be done.

Diiorio's plans were unveiled after she allegedly began communicating with the informant back in late March. On March 31, the two met at a Wawa convenience store in Runnemede, New Jersey, per the release, and over the next few days exchanged texts and phone calls. During these conversations, Diiorio reportedly confided in the informant that she wanted her ex-boyfriend dead.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office became aware of the plan on April 3. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Philadelphia-based NBC affiliate WCAU, Diiorio had allegedly set a price of $12,000 for the double murder.

"The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex boyfriend," the probable cause statement said.

By April 4, authorities had alerted the intended victims -- Diiorio's ex and his daughter -- about the plot. The ex-boyfriend, a Philadelphia cop, told investigators that he and Diiorio had met when she was his barber and that their relationship ended on March 6. He also revealed that Diiorio had previously filed, then dropped, a temporary restraining order against him.

Diiorio was set to meet the informant again that same day at a Dollar General in Glendora, New Jersey, where she allegedly intended to hand over a $500 down payment for the murders. Gloucester Township police arrived on the scene after the payment was made, and arrested Diiorio.

In addition to the murder plot, police found Diiorio in possession of alprazolam (a medication commonly used for anxiety and panic attacks) in a bottle with its label removed.