Khloé Kardashian Rips Lamar Odom's 'Creepy, Weird and Gross' Look-Alike Sex Doll

Hulu

Both Khloé and Kris Jenner react to Lamar getting a sex doll designed to look like Kardashian -- this after Kendall and Kylie give their sister grief for her "coldness" toward Odom during their awkward reunion.

Lamar Odom admitted it's a bit "sick" he ordered a custom sex doll designed to look like his ex Khloé Kardashian -- and now we know Khloé agrees!

On the season finale of The Kardashians, out now on Hulu, viewers see Khloé react to learning Odom ordered a RealDoll whose face was based on that of his former wife.

The subject came up as Khloé went on a work trip to London with Kris Jenner, who asked her daughter whether she'd heard from Lamar since their awkward reunion earlier this season. Khloé replied that he "DMs me the strangest f--king videos" -- before Kris quipped, "Him with your blowup doll?"

"Can you believe that blowup doll?!" exclaimed Khloé, before reading some of TMZ's reporting on Odom's order. "Lamar thinks this Khloé-like doll will be perfect because he can do whatever he wants to do with her sexually. No word on how Khloé feels about this tribute," she read, calling the comments -- from Odom's rep -- "so demonic and unwell."

"I found out about Lamar's blowup doll, I think the same way any of us found out; it was on the internet," Kardashian said in a confessional, adding, "Not sure why that's something we are publicly talking about."

"I'm supposed to be flattered by this? It's more ... man ... this validates just how different we are and how much we've grown apart," she continued. "It's creepy, it's weird. I'm not hurt by it, that's more his journey. It's more weird and gross."

Kris, meanwhile, shared her own reaction in a confessional as well -- saying, "I think one of my New Year's Resolutions for 2025 Is going to be be kinder and not so judgmental. So Lamar, if a blowup doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it."

Odom came up earlier in the episode as well, after Kendall and Kylie Jenner spoke with Khloé about her reunion with Odom -- and why they felt her behavior was a bit off during the encounter.

"You all know we are producers on the show, so I did see the Khloé and Lamar scene and I really want to dig into the depths of it today with her," Kendall said in a confessional, adding, "I think she's still holding onto a lot. I see such a hostility still. There's definitely a wall, definitely a coldness. I'm sure it's anger."

She then explained her feelings to her sister.

"I could tell you were shut off. It wasn't that you were blatantly being mean or rude, it was you thinking, are people going to judge the way you handle it. Or is it that you're more guarded? I don't know," she said, as Khloé admitted she was "getting really anxious without me really noticing it" during her conversation with Lamar.

"The tardiness, the sweating, things that are maybe triggers for me. I was like, I have to get through this," continued Kardashian.

"I could tell in the moment, I'm so guarded. I knew this man so well and I was a secret keeper, a lover, a best friend. And then, you're just nothing," she added in a confessional. "To see someone, it's almost like this flood of emotions. In that moment, I can tell I was really uncomfortable."

Khloé said she believed it was a "defense mechanism" to sometimes just "be a bitch," as Kylie wondered whether she would consider calling Odom to admit she handled things differently than she would have liked. Though Khloé said she wouldn't have a problem doing that, she also said she put up walls "to protect myself," following indiscretions from both Lamar and Tristan Thompson.

"I'm never going to take away from you the trauma you've been through," Kendall told her, "but at this point, for yourself, I would almost say you have to find it within you to forgive. You don't have to forget. I'm releasing this, I wish you the best, I'm here if you're in trouble."

After expressing frustration that her family members truly "don't understand" the situation, she added that she's a "different person" now than she was before weathering some public scandals. "That's not bad or good, it just is what is," she added.

Khloé then explained that while she's always "rooting" for the men in her life, she also gets "offended where these people do these outrageous things and they see me again and act as if nothing happened or they're like, 'I wish I could put my tongue down your throat.'"

"So what does it say on my forehead, 'F--king doormat.' And it probably does to these people, because I have been in so many different ways," she added. "Then that gets taken advantage of."

Referencing sexual comments being made about her, or exes praising her for how great she is after their relationships end, Khloé said it was all "really insulting to me."

In the end, she said that she did agree with some of Kendall's feelings, while defending her behavior at the same time.

"I don't disagree with Kendall. I think I could have been nicer or my tone could have been softer, but also there was so much going on, I can't even explain the emotional, the thoughts," she shared, revealing she kind of blacked out during the conversation. "The very last time I saw this person was very contentious and negative, it wasn't good. Is this my best moment in life? No."

After also admitting she tried to shield both Kendall and Kylie from anything going on between her and Odom at the time because the Jenners were so young, Kendall thanked Khloé for giving them more insight into her thoughts and giving additional "context" to her behavior with Lamar.

"It makes me understand why you acted that way more," she concluded.