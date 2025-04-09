Meghann Fahy 'Devastated' By White Lotus Finale, Reveals Her Dating Red Flags (Exclusive)

The star of the new film Drop also tells TooFab how it felt to have her former The Bold Type costar supporting her at her premiere ... and who inspired her thriller scream.

Much like everyone else, Meghann Fahy is "devastated" by The White Lotus finale.

The 34-year-old -- who appeared in Season 2 of the series -- spoke to TooFab on the red carpet for her new film Drop and gave her opinion on the much-talked about finale.

"I certainly have [watched Season 3]. I absolutely loved it," The White Lotus alum told TooFab exclusively. "Incredible cast. Devastated at the end, but that's the point always."

Fahy landed the role of Daphne Sullivan in Season 2, which was set in Italy, and her performance in the series so impressed Drop director Christopher Landon, who couldn't wait to work with her.

"I was such a fan of his before. I love all of his movies, and I just think that his ability to sort of switch from comedy to romance to true peril is sort of unmatched," she said of her time working with Landon. "He was my perfect director to to lead me in to this genre for the first time. I'll always be really grateful to him for that."

Landon, meanwhile, said Fahy saying "yes" to the role of Violet his film was "the biggest relief."

"It's so funny. I'm such a fan. I was so blown away by her performance in White Lotus. When I met with her, I was such a nervous wreck because for me, I thought 'I have to get her,'" Landon recalled while speaking with TooFab on the red carpet. "Then we had this amazing time together. We instantly connected. And I remember walking away from the meeting and feeling, 'I think I got her.'"

"It's a tremendously difficult role, and she made it look easy," he added. As for who is next on his manifestation board, it's still Fahy.

"I think it's just Meghann now. Always Meghann. I'm team Meghann now, that's it," he insisted.

When it comes to thrillers, Fahy certainly has the scream down pat, as one moment in the film -- and the trailer -- shows her letting out a blood-curdling cry as her character is sucked out of the window of a skyscraper. As for her inspiration, Fahy thanked the many scream queens before her.

"Who wasn't? Seriously, I didn't even know if I could do it. And then you get into a harness and everything else falls away," said Fahy. "But no, I mean, seriously, I grew up with these movies. I love this genre. I love psychological thrillers. I love thrillers generally. And the sort of catalog for all of that was so vast. And I'm so grateful for everybody who came before me who taught me how to do it. I really am."

Fahy's family and friends turned out in droves to support the star at the premiere -- including Melora Hardin. The pair are former costars from their days on The Bold Type.

"I can't wait to see her," Fahy said of Hardin. "I'm so spoiled. It's really special."

While Fahy worked hard on set, she did let her hair down off set with the cast and crew. Though the film is set in Chicago, the cast and crew filmed in Dublin, Ireland ... well known for it's bar scene.

"Oh, we were all over Dublin," Fahy recalled. "You better believe it. We had a lot of fun.

Drop follows Violet on a first date from hell, so naturally we needed to ask what her red flags were when dating.

"Number one is rude to waitstaff or just anyone generally. And also anybody who is on their phone without a really good reason to be. Those are the top two for sure," she told TooFab exclusively.

Fahy needn't worry about first dates or red flags though, as she has been dating former The White Lotus costar Leo Woodall since they met filming in Italy in 2022.

While he was absent from her premiere in LA, Fahy recently commented on their relationship in an interview with ﻿﻿Marie Claire Australia ﻿-- where she told a story about Woodall's gift to her for Christmas and how it featured an unexpected error. She pointed to her ﻿pink T-shirt with two embroidered heads.

"It was a Christmas present from my boyfriend," Fahy said. "He got me merch. It’s a photo of the two of us when we met."

"It says Sicily 2024, but the year is a typo. It should say 2022," she added.