Melora Hardin Reveals Words of Advice She Gave Meghann Fahy on The Bold Type (Exclusive)

Plus, Hardin tells TooFab exclusively if she would do The Bold Type movie and where Jacqueline Carlyle would be now.

The Bold Type fans got a mini reunion thanks to Meghann Fahy's new film Drop, as her former costar Melora Hardin showed up to show her support at the film's premiere.

While walking the red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Hardin spoke to TooFab exclusively about how it feels to see Fahy gaining so much success -- as she leads the new thriller, following big roles in The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple.

"I've got to be here for my girl. This is so exciting. She's starring in a big studio movie, carrying this whole movie. She is brilliant. She's gorgeous. She's sexy. She's funny. She's fabulous. She's just a star. She is bold," Hardin told TooFab.

The pair worked across the five seasons together from 2017-2021 and still remain close, with Hardin referring to herself as "an anchor" for the three lead actresses, Fahy (Sutton Brady), Aisha Dee (Kat Edison) -- who was also at the premiere supporting Fahy's thriller -- and Katie Stevens (Jane Sloan).

"I just always felt I was kind of the anchor of the show and I was also an anchor around for them, because they were sort of starting their lives and I was kind of in a landing position and they were kind of taking off," Hardin said, before recalling some words of advice she told Fahy when she first began the series.

"I said to her, 'You can have it all if you want it.' And at that time, she wasn't quite sure and we talked a lot about what that looked like and what that might be. Then she was like, 'I'm gonna just wrap my arms around it, I'm gonna just go for it.' And here it is, all just like the world's her oyster, it's so exciting," she added.

As for if we will see The Bold Type girls all together again, Hardin said "maybe" and shared her thoughts on where Jacqueline Carlyle is now.

"Maybe we'll do a movie or a Bold Type reunion," she told TooFab exclusively.

"Jacqueline's living her best life. It would be a pretty great movie. I think we should do it."

Hardin also touched on the 20 year anniversary of another iconic series of hers, The Office.

"It really is incredible to be a part of a show that is so iconic and that keeps affecting and entertaining generations. I have 10-year-old fans and I have 65-year-old, 70-year-old fans. It's so exciting that it crosses all those barriers," Hardin said.

While The Office cast may have all gone their separate ways after 20 years, Hardin said she still keeps in contact with "a few of them." That being said, she's closer with The Bold Type co-stars.