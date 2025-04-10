'It's Always the Husband': Man Claiming Wife's Ex Stalked Her Before Murder Rolled Eyes at Evidence, Say Cops

Broomfield Police Department/ Horan & McConaty Funeral Service and Cremation

Additional details have emerged in the case against Daniel Krug, accused of impersonating his wife Kristil's ex-boyfriend and pretending to stalk her before her murder in their garage on December 14, 2023.

The murder trial of Daniel Krug, 44, continues as prosecutors paint a picture of a man tormenting his wife over a span of weeks by pretending to be an ex from more than two decades ago, obsessed with and stalking her.

Then, on December, 14, 2023, Kristil Krug, was beaten and stabbed in her garage, later dying in a hospital from her injuries.

As Daniel allegedly shared threatening messages sent to his wife's phone he claimed were from her ex with police -- including one threatening to "get rid of" her husband so they could "be together" -- they quickly grew suspicious ... of him.

Within days of her death, Daniel was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, stalking and criminal impersonation, after investigators traced the IP addresses associated with the sent messages to his place of employment.

Krug's trial for her murder began on Friday, with prosecutors in Broomfield, Colorado telling the story of a frightened woman whose marriage was already "all but over," and who'd begun to suspect her husband might be behind the terrifying messages she'd been receiving for weeks.

On Monday, Senior Deputy District Attorney Kate Armstrong told jurors, "She was putting the pieces together, and he was running out of time," per NBC affiliate KUSA.

This, authorities believe, is why she was killed on December 14, 2023, after dropping off two of the three children she shared with Daniel at school. Kristil was found with two blunt-force trauma wounds to her back and a stab wound to her chest, per CBS News.

For months, Kristil had been receiving texts and emails from a man she believed was an ex she'd broken up with in 2000, prosecutors argued, including threatening details like him knowing that her license plates were expired, or that she'd just been to the dentist.

She went to the police with her concerns that an old boyfriend from two decades prior was harassing her, per an affidavit referenced by the Denver Post.

The prosecution alleged in their case that Daniel went so far as to use his wife's phone after her death to send texts out, as well, including one in which she claimed to have been having an affair.

This after he was allegedly the one behind all the stalking messages she'd been receiving in the months leading up to her death.

The prosecution argued that Investigators were able to determine the email account used to send messages to Kristil was created on the computer network at Daniel's workplace, and the burner phone used to send some of the texts was purchased via a gift card registered in his name, and was often pinged in the same general location as his own phone.

Kristil's mother stated that she'd installed three security cameras in the home after her daughter began expressing concerns about being stalked. Prosecutors noted that all three of those cameras were not recording at the time of her death, with the one in the garage also covered with tape.

According to CBS News, prosecutors also pointed out that aside from Kristil, Daniel was the only one who had access to those cameras.

Perhaps most damning of Daniel's conviction to police that he believed Kristil's ex had been both the stalker and her eventual murderer was the fact said ex was in Utah at the time of death, eight hours away from the Krug residence.

When confronted with this strong alibi by police, Daniel said that maybe Kristl was having affairs. He also purportedly rolled his eyes and said, "It's always the husband."

CBS News reports that the ex-boyfriend was living in Utah at the time of Kristil's murder. He also purportedly provided alibis for the time of her death. He is expected to testify in the trial, per KUSA, which is scheduled to go until April 18.

Speaking in Daniel's defense, his attorney Joe Morales argued that there is no physical evidence linking his client to the murder of Kristil Krug, per KUSA.

He noted that there was no blood found on Daniel's car or clothing, which his daughter had said was the same clothes he wore when driving her to the bus stop that morning. His DNA was not found at the murder scene; partial DNA from an unknown person was found on her neck and on tape that had been used to cover security cameras.

Morales argued that it was sloppy police work that failed to keep Kristil safe before her death, and that investigators subsequently bungled the investigation into her murder, with KUSA reporting he called it lazy and incompetent.

As an example, he said that despite trying to allege that Daniel had sent texts from Kristil's phone, that device was not fingerprinted.

An Alleged Stalker Before Murder

The saga leading up to Daniel Krug's arrest was a twisted one, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the Broomfield County Combined Court.

According to the docs, Krug began receiving messages she believed were from an ex-boyfriend in October 2023 -- including one asking if she wanted to "hook up," and another encouraging her to kill herself after she didn't respond.

She reported the messages to local police on Halloween 2023 after receiving more texts, some including photos of her husband outside his work. The messages continued, with one referencing her expired license plate tags and others saying her husband, Daniel, couldn't "satisfy" her and didn't "deserve" her.

"U belong with me.,Ill get rid of him and then we can be together," read another message. "they let me park and walk right into his (workplace)…Give me the signal and he wont come home."

On December 14, Daniel called police and asked them to do a welfare check on Kristil, expressing concern over the messages from her alleged ex and claiming he hadn't been able to get in contact with her.

Responding officers found her beaten and stabbed in the garage, per the Denver Post at the time, before authorities began to suspect her husband was responsible ... and not her former flame.

The newly-installed security cameras at the home were either turned off or taped over on the day of the murder, which Daniel couldn't explain. Also, Kristil had a concealed-carry weapon on her body at the time of the attack -- which made police believe she was either surprised or knew her assailant.

Detectives determined that the IP address used for the texts and emails from Kristil's supposed ex allegedly originated from Daniel's workplace -- which was corroborated by his supervisor.

Kristil's mother told authorities at the time that the relationship between the couple was "not good" and they were planning to divorce. She claimed Daniel was "sometimes rough with the kids" and she hoped to obtain full custody of the children.

Daniel reportedly denied killing his wife while speaking with police. In a fundraising post set up by someone in his family, they claim "a stalker entered their world with messages that escalated to threats, which culminated in this evil person killing his wife while she was working alone at their family home."

Calling the accusations "wrongful" and "false," the family also accuses police of choosing "to pursue only her grieving husband, her love, and the father of their children" -- while the "real perpetrator," they said, "remains at large."

In her obituary, Kristil was remembered as a "remarkable soul who touched the lives of those around her." It was written that her "three children (14, 11, and 8) were the light of her life, and she devoted all her spare energy and resources to their happiness and interests."

Praising her academic achievements in biochemical engineering, and artistic pursuits as a dancer, the obituary laments "Tragically, Kristil's promising journey was cut short by a senseless act of violence that took her from us too soon."

"Our hearts are broken and we will miss her dearly. As we grieve the loss of a vibrant and talented soul, we remember Kristil for the joy she brought into our lives, the beauty she shared through her art, and the intellect she brought to the scientific community."