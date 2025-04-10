Lexi Jones Speaks Out on Comparisons to Late Dad David Bowie

Getty/Instagram

As she releases new music, Lexi Jones -- daughter of both Iman and David Bowie -- says, "I'm not trying to fill his shoes, I'm just trying to find my own peace."

Lexi Jones is forging her own path in the music business -- and speaking out after being compared her to her late father, David Bowie, following the release of her new LP.

Jones, who is the daughter of both Bowie and supermodel Iman, dropped her debut album, Xandri, earlier this month. The LP consists of 12 tracks, all showing off her ethereal voice.

Of course, it wasn't long until the release started making headlines -- with many commenting on how it seemed the 24-year-old singer was following in her dad's footsteps.

On Thursday, Jones took to her Instagram page to react to the comparisons being made between her and the music icon.

"David Bowie's Daughter. That gets your attention ay?" she began, in what reads like a poem addressing the situation.

"I'm the daughter of a legend, but I'm more than just his name. They see the blood, they hear the sound, yet fail to see me, don't feel the same," she continued.

"They compare me to his heights, like I'm supposed to reach his light. But I'm not here to chase what's already been done. By loving what I do, I feel I've already won," Love wrote.

Acknowledging that some have enjoyed her music, while other "laugh at how I move," she said her "truth" has never been to "carry on a legacy" started by her parents.

"I'm not a copy, not a shadow. I'm just a girl that's as confused as you, never thought I was good at much, never thought it was worth it to pursue," she wrote.

"I'm not trying to be that someone, that all love and admire so," her message continued, again referencing her dad. "I'm creating my own rhythm, letting my true self show."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"But nobody knows how it may feel to be constantly despaired, then finally just saying 'f--k it,' then being all around compared," her post concluded. "But I'll keep moving, keep doing me. Even when the world is hard to please. I'm not trying to fill his shoes, I'm just trying to find my own peace."

Among the many followers praising both her post and her music was another child of a famous musician, Violet Grohl, daughter of Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl. Like Jones, Grohl has also released her own music.

Liking the post, meanwhile, was Steven Tyler's actress daughter Liv Tyler.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Leading up to the release of the album, Jones shared a photo of her and her father from her childhood. Alongside the post was what sounds like her own cover of his hit, "Life on Mars."

Jones has led a relatively private life, with mom Iman telling Net-a-Porter in 2018 that she wanted her daughter to "have a life that is private while you can, because one day it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

She also said that when she shared a photo of Jones to Instagram on her 18th birthday, she was inundated with calls from modeling agencies and designers.