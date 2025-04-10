Olivia Munn Reveals 'Incredible' Surrogate Is 'Still In Our Life' After Birth of Daughter

Instagram

Munn and husband John Mulaney welcomed their second baby, daughter Méi June, via surrogate in September.

Olivia Munn is getting candid about her experience with surrogacy and the special bond she formed with the woman who birthed her daughter.

In a recent interview with SELF, the 44-year-old actress opened up about welcoming her second child with husband John Mulaney, daughter Méi June, via surrogate in September, and how much the experience still means to her.

When asked if she'd tell her daughter about her surrogacy journey one day, Munn was quick to answer: "Oh yeah, the surrogate's still in our life."

"She was a better pregnant woman than I could have ever been," Munn quipped.

The proud mom of two explained that she and Mulaney found their surrogate -- a woman based in Massachusetts -- through an agency who ended up being a true blessing for their family.

"First off, she doesn't know any celebrities," Munn laughed, adding that she was more concerned about kindness than anything else. "Above everything else, I just wanted her to be kind. She's an incredible mother, an incredible human being, an incredible friend. Just wonderful."

She also shared how important it was for her surrogate to understand the emotional journey she was about to go on, and the reasons she wasn't able to carry her daughter on her own.

"I needed her to understand that I needed to go this route," Munn explained. "It wasn't for superficial reasons or because I wanted to put my work first... I needed her to understand this would be hard for me."

The star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023, utilized a surrogate -- and her frozen eggs -- to carry Méi after undergoing a complete hysterectomy and oophorectomy after her cancer diagnosis. This surgery removed her uterus and ovaries, rendering her unable to carry a child naturally.

"It makes me emotional -- it's your baby, and the baby is somewhere else in the world," she admitted of the process.

And welcoming little Méi into the world was a moment Munn said she'll never forget, with both Munn and Mulaney in the delivery room, alongside the surrogate's husband.

"The first person John hugged was the husband. He gave him a big kiss on the cheek ... It was just wonderful," Munn recalled.

Munn and Mulaney, who also share son Malcolm, 3, announced their daughter's birth on Instagram, with the Your Friends and Neighbors star sharing that she had "many profound emotions" about pursuing surrogacy to grow their family.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," Munn wrote at the time. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."