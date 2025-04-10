Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Feeling 'Alone' During Cancer Journey: 'One Of Those Days'

Instagram/Getty

It comes as her dad -- John Mellencamp -- allegedly called the Real Housewives alum 11 times to discuss her burial plans.

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about the bad days during her cancer journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum -- who recently confirmed that her cancer is now stage 4 after doctors discovered four more tumors on her brain -- took to Instagram to share she was feeling emotional.

"What a difference 4 months makes," she began her caption alongside two photos -- one of Teddi with a full head of blonde hair, makeup and smiling, while the other showed the back of her partially bald head now, amid treatment.

"Sometimes I am so focused on 'being strong' that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone. I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them but dang today is one of those days," Teddi continued.

"If you are having a day where you can't wait for it to be bedtime so you can start over tomorrow leave me a ❤️ We are not alone," she said.

She ended the caption also asking followers to share their streaming recommendations as she has watched "Netflix and Hulu."

Her update comes after Teddi shared a story about her dad, John Mellencamp, on this week's episode of her Two T's In A Pod podcast with cohost Tamra Judge.

"Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum,' " Teddi recalled.

Teddi then revealed she asked her father if there would be enough space in the mausoleum for her three kids -- Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5 -- whom she shares with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

"He's like, 'Well, there's going to be the top five and then we're gonna have little areas around it, and then that's where everyone's going to get buried,'" Teddi said.

"You're doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there," the 43-year-old said her father responded.

In agreement with her dad, Teddi insisted Judge would have to travel to Indiana to visit her grave. She then joked that she would have "hot girls never die" engraved on the tombstone.

In March, Teddi took to Instagram to share that doctors had found more tumors in her brain and lungs.

"I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma," she shared. Over the past two years, she had 17 different spots of melanoma removed.

"This is definitely the hardest thing [I've faced in my life], but now it feels less hard. When I was in the ICU, it was incredibly difficult because I had no memory," Teddi shared. "One day, I realized it was my daughter's birthday, and I couldn't be there for it; it was really sad. It's still sad when I can't be there for my kids the way I'd normally be."

It's also brought her closer to the people in her life, including her ex, Arroyave, from whom Teddi was in the middle of divorcing when she got the news about her health.

"We've always made each other laugh. We always pushed each other's buttons, and [that made] it fun. And us not being able to have that for a long time was really sad and hard," she said. "If any part of this was for a reason, the second that I got sick, he completely changed. It's a silver lining. He's been there for me a hundred percent, he’s been there for the kids, and we're back to laughing."

The same goes for her famous father, with Teddi revealing that it was actually Edwin who told him she was sick.