The Pitt's Gerran Howell Reacts to Whitaker-Santos Development In Season Finale (Exclusive)

Howell, who plays Whitaker on the Max medical drama, reveals when he learned about his character's big secret -- and his hopes for Season 2.

Santos has a real soft spot for "Huckleberry."

While Isa Briones' character has spent most of Season 1 of The Pitt getting her kicks out of taunting and mocking Gerran Howell's Whitaker, a surprising development in the finale proved she has a heart.

After dubbing him "Huckleberry" and making fun of his many gross mishaps during their shift together, Santos discovers Whitaker has secretly been living in an abandoned wing of the hospital in the final moments of the new episode. Instead of ribbing him even more, however, she offers him a place to stay at her apartment, rent-free.

"I learned that quite early on, actually. We had a big breakdown and I didn't sort of reveal it to people," Howell told TooFab of when he learned this tidbit about his character.

"It was really cool to see those little moments dotted in, moments you might miss, like Whittaker sort of stealing sandwiches and probably hurrying off to store them away," he continued, saying the reveal made him think, "If he couldn't get more pathetic ..."

The offer from Santos, however, he said was a "lovely" touch.

"For Santos, to be the person to discover him and then to sort of take him in, again, was like a really lovely full circle moment that I didn't see coming," Howell told TooFab. "But it makes so much sense and I'm excited to see what happens in the future with that."

Max

Noting that it would be "an interesting dynamic" for them to be roommates, we expressed interest in seeing the two of them living together outside of the hospital, despite the series keeping things in the emergency room.

"Doing a rota ... like a housemate rota," quipped the Welsh Howell, referring to a chore schedule. "It could be great or it could be a nightmare."