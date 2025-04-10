Jax & Brittany Detail 'Terrifying' Fight Where 'All Hell Broke Loose' in The Valley Season 2 Footage

Bravo

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separately unpack a horrible fight after he snooped onto her iPad and went into an admitted "rage" in a first look at the new season that promises to chronicle the collapse of their marriage.

Jax Taylor isn't quite taking full ownership of his behavior, but he is acknowledging that he lost all control as he and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright unpack a "terrifying" argument in the first minutes of The Valley Season 2 premiere.

Bravo offered a sneak peek of its hit Vanderpump Rules spinoff ahead of its April 14 premiere, with the new season taking viewers inside the imploding marriage. It's been playing out in interviews and headlines for months now, but The Valley is stepping inside the stories, letting it play out in real-time.

After checking in briefly with the other couples on the show in the preview clip, the focus rather quickly settled on Jax and Brittany, in their separate homes, as they broke down how things completely fell apart after what they both thought was forward progress.

"So Brittany and I were kind of messing with the idea of her coming back home," Jax tells Jesse Caperna. "She was texting me, saying, 'Hey, I really want to work on our marriage.' I'm like, 'Okay.'"

At the same time, Brittany was detailing this same incident to Jesse's ex-wife Michelle Saniei, who almost immediately began shaking her head and even said, "No," at one point while she was talking.

That's because, as Jax admitted, he made the decision to get onto Brittany's iPad before she came over. She'd been living at a rental house during this breakup period.

Also worth noting, at this time in the relationship -- nine months into their separation -- Jax acknowledged, "We're allowed to date other people."

Unfortunately, what he said in a confessional and how he reacts when confronted with that reality were two very different things. He told Jesse he "she was still talking to Julian [Sensley]."

Julian was a former friend of Jax's, and he said he had "no idea" he and Brittany were still in contact.

Brittany told Michelle that when she arrived at the house, Jax had the iPad. "My text messages were on there ... the guy that I was talking to, he went through and, like, read 'em all," she said. "I sent, like, a sexy video and Jax saw it."

"I mean, like, we were separated, whatever," she added. But it wasn't "whatever" to Jax. It was far from it.

"She told me, 'Let's work on our marriage,' and then I see that she's still texting this guy, I'm like--" Jax started, before asking Jesse, "Put yourself in my shoes, what would you do? Yeah, you probably would be mad; you probably wouldn't throw things."

"'Cause you have no emotional regulation," Jesse replied calmly.

"We did say we could hook up with other people," Jax said in a confessional. "That was part of the deal. But a friend?"

Talking to Michelle, Brittany recalled the fight, saying, "I thought that we might be heading in the right direction and be able to work on our marriage, and then all hell broke loose."

"He flipped the coffee table and it, like, hit my knee. It turned black immediately," she said as Michelle looked on, shocked. "I'm like, 'Oh my god! Oh my god!' Screaming and crying. It was terrifying."

She recalled Jax shouting, "You're cheating on me, you're cheating on me, you're still talking to him!"

When Michelle pointed out their agreement that they could "do whatever you want," Brittany agreed. "We were separated. He's been hooking up with girls, he's been publicly parading himself around with girls," she claimed.

As for Jax, all he could say was, "Yeah, I went full f--king unhinged rage and-- bad, it was bad. Got like that angry before, but that's the worst it's ever gotten."

He said he was thankful their 3-year-old son Cruz was in the other room and didn't see, but Jesse said he needs to keep Cruz in the forefront of his mind because his son is watching him "as the man that he's gonna be."

"I don't want him to see how I'm treating his mother," Jax admitted, with Jesse adding, "That's how he's gonna treat women." To that, Jax could only agree, "I know."

Staring directly into the camera in a confessional, Jax said, "I don't have an answer for you. What I did was wrong. I lost all control. I saw red. I had an out-of-body experience."

He then added, though, "But I-- show me a guy that wouldn't handle the situation the way I handled it."

Over at Brittany's rental house, she'd come to a realization about their coparenting, which both admitted had already been a struggle to that point. "His rages and everything have gotten so much worse," she said. "I cannot let Cruz be around him by himself."

Fans can watch as Jax and Brittany bare it all amid the collapse of their marriage when The Valley kicks off its new season on April 14.