White Lotus' Jason Isaacs Reacts to Fans Launching 'Amateur' Investigations Into Cast Drama

"Nobody has the slightest clue what they're talking about," says Isaacs -- after speaking about "romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke" on the set, amid Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood feud speculation.

Jason Isaacs is setting a few things straight.

The White Lotus star was a guest on this week's The Happy Hour on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio, where he weighed in on all the fan speculation surrounding what happened behind-the-scenes during the show's third season.

After a month-old interview with The Guardian, where Isaac compared the group's seven-month stint in Thailand to a "theatre camp," that to some extent was also like an "open prison camp," the Harry Potter alum said his comments did not pertain just to the main cast seen on screen.

"I will tell you this. I told the truth, which was we were there, it's a whole community. It was a city, and it wasn't just the actors," he explained. "People need to remember it was the actors and the crew and the administrators and all these people were in a little pressure cooker together."

"And like anywhere you go for the summer, there's friendships, there's romances, there's arguments, there's cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that," he continued. "I read-- I'm careful, I'm not stupid. I look at the Internet. I only read every single word written about The White Lotus and about everybody in it."

"And all these amateur Sherlock Holmes' out there, they're extrapolating, 'Well, one person posted this,' and nobody has the slightest clue what they're talking about."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"People who think they're onto something, and then it gets magnified because of a thousand other people," Isaacs continued. "I'm talking about people you've never met before half the time, in different departments, and the people in the hair and costume and in the accounts department and stuff."

"And, you know, first of all, it's none of your business," he added.

The 61-year-old said all that to say that while it looked like the cast was on a months-long vacation, it was very much work, with all the things that come with all the normal social tensions that can be found in any work environment.

"And I'm just saying it wasn't a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think, we were on a seven-month holiday and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time," he added. "It was insanely hot and there's all the normal social tensions you get anywhere. But for all of you [that] think you've cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you're just so far from the truth, believe me."

In addition to Isaacs interview with The Guardian, where he suggested that romances formed and ended and that friendships formed and also broke, many on the internet have suspected a feud between co-stars and on-screen couple Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood a.k.a. Rick and Chelsea.

That comes after it appears Goggins and Wood no longer follow each other on social media, despite each sharing tributes to their beloved star-crossed characters after their characters' dramatic fates were revealed on Sunday night's finale.

While some think the pair may have been amongst the real-life romances to spark, and eventually crash out, Goggins has lovingly spoken about his wife throughout the press tour, with Wood, meanwhile, calling their characters "the perfect storm."