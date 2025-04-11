Rebecca Gayheart Shared Eric Dane Marriage Update 1 Day Before ALS Diagnosis Reveal

Getty

The day after Rebecca Gayheart gushed about her marriage to the Euphoria star, Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, sharing that he's "grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

Eric Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, praised her husband on a red carpet just one day before he revealed his ALS diagnosis.

While speaking with E! News at the screening of The Carters: Hurts To Love You on Wednesday, Gayheart gushed about her husband, giving a sweet update on their marriage after she requested to dismiss her 2018 divorce filing last month.

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents," she said. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

"I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure," added Gayheart, who shares Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with Dane. "It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

The next day, Dane, 52, announced that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), sharing the news in a statement with PEOPLE.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," added Dane, who stars as Cal Jacobs on the HBO series, which is currently in production on Season 3. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is "a neurological disorder that affects motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. ALS is progressive, and will cause muscle weakness that will get worse over time and ultimately lead to paralysis.

The progressive neurodegenerative disease is very rare. The cause of ALS is unknown, and there is no cure, but there are drugs that may help manage symptoms and prolong lifespan.

Dane's announcement came a month after Gayheart requested to withdraw her divorce petition.

Gayheart initially filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. However, they never settled their divorce.