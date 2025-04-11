Spencer Pratt Needed Reality Show Psychiatrist After Drinking '50 Energy Drinks a Day' (Exclusive)

Pratt opens up about talking to the Got to Get Out therapist after concerned wife Heidi Montag asked him to quit the show -- and addresses a shady Omarosa comment about him.

Spencer Pratt is back in a new reality TV show -- and he was so convinced this was his chance to win $1 million, he need a little help getting grounded during filming.

The reality star, who first made a name for himself on The Hills alongside wife Heidi Montag, is one of the big names on Hulu's series Got to Get Out. Hosted by Simu Liu, the show finds a group made up of famous faces from reality TV and normal people battling it out for a big prize.

The game works like this: As they're locked in a swanky estate, the grand prize increases over time. If any contestants are able to sneak out of the home and off the property without getting noticed, they automatically win whatever is in the pot at the time. The potential winnings then reset to zero, with anything remaining after 10 days split evenly amongst the remaining contestants.

"This was definitely the most I've ever cared about a show. Because I really, truly convinced myself that I was going to win a million dollars for like two months before it, the day before it, when I got there," Pratt told TooFab in an exclusive interview.

"I was like, 'God did this. He put me on this show for me to win a million dollars,'" he shared. "It was like destiny. It felt like this was it. This was going to be my like walk off, drop the mic, million dollars, ha ha moment."

In order to keep an eye on everyone else, ensuring nobody escaped with the money he so wanted, Pratt said it was "locked in" and drinking "50 energy drinks a day" to stay awake. Admitting that number was a bit of an exaggeration, he added, "At least 20, at least one an hour, with those little shots of espresso."

"The amount of caffeine ... you have to have your eyes bulging open to watch out the window, it's crazy," he added.

In an interview with TV Insider, Pratt said his wife was begging him to quit after a few days of filming, as she noticed he hadn't been sleeping and was concerned about his mental health. He said she urged him to talk to a psychiatrist made available to them by production.

"One thing I learned about shows and the psychiatrist is it's a good way to like go back to reality," he said, adding that, on previous shows he's been on, the so-called help were actually just producers "playing me out." That, he said, wasn't the case here.

"It's good to go like check in and they're like, 'No, you're doing great. This is how you should feel at this point. These are all normal. Just that back to earth," he said. "Like some people in a normal world, you'd go barefoot on grass to like get grounded. In these insane settings, you want to talk to like a professional and be like, 'No, you're not crazy. This is a very crazy situation you're in today.'"

"It was very helpful," he added.

While other shows Pratt has been on have been a bit more cutthroat, that wasn't the case as much here -- as the contestants are almost forced to work together in order to either break out as a small group or stop anyone else from doing the same.

"Everyone had to be so fake to have a potential for alliances. Because once you figure out you cannot get out of the house without at least three people, you have to potentially get along with everyone because you never know who's going to be in your way," Pratt said of the dynamic inside the house.

He added that he and his costars -- who include Omarosa, Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey -- are still texting each other "all day long since the day we left, like some cult family or something."

"I think they all really love each other," he added, before quipping, "I do like them, but not the amount of texts."

He also expressed some frustration with something Omarosa said about him to another player -- calling him "the weirdest reality person you'll ever meet." After letting him know she apologized to him in TooFab's interview with her, he said she even texted him denying she said it.

"I called her. I'm like, 'I just watched it. Would you like to FaceTime and I'll put it on?' She's like, 'I don't remember saying that,'" he claimed. "I was like, it's very weird that you would say that. I don't mind being called weird. I just don't know if I'm the weirdest. There's some strange shows on reality TV."

Pratt's wife, Montag, was off-camera during the interview and shared her two cents to her husband.

"I think Heidi just said, weird isn't even a word that describes me. Thank you, honey," he added. "Heidi's not feeling that comment."