Spencer Pratt Teases Heidi Montag and Timbaland Collaboration: 'Pretty Big Deal' (Exclusive)

Heidi's hot streak continues, after her 2010 album Superficial found renewed success earlier this year as fan support drove it up the Billboard charts when the couple lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The collabs keep rolling in for Heidi Montag!

After Pitbull joined her on a remix of her song "I'll Do It" -- also from the 2010 album -- that dropped in February, the calls have apparently kept coming for the duo.

"Today I just got sent three records for Heidi from Timbaland. So he's a pretty big deal," Spencer told TooFab during an interview about his appearance on Hulu's new series, Got to Get Out.

"I got 'em, by the way," he then said to Montag, who was off-camera -- adding, "One is crazy great."

"So that's pretty exciting, but yeah a lot of very incredible people. A lot of things already recorded ... it's miracles," he added. "There's nothing else way to describe it."

TooFab has reached out to reps for Timbaland and Montag for comment.

The potential collab comes ahead of Montag's headlining performance at Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh event at Coachella this weekend.