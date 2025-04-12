Iowa Man Killed Random Woman Who Wouldn't Get High with Him: Attorney's Office

Polk County/Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

James Bernard Johnson, 43, claimed the victim told him to "f--k off" after he asked her to "come get high" with him, telling the jury he "felt disrespected" by her response and then "fired a handgun four times."

An Iowa man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering a random woman on the street who didn't want to get high with him.

According to a statement shared by the Polk County Attorney's Office, on Wednesday, a Polk County jury convicted James Bernard Johnson, 43, of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Nikki Loffredo, 42, in July 2024 in Des Moines following a weeklong trial.

Around 4 a.m. on July 27, 2024, Bernard said he saw Loffredo walking on the street, and again at an intersection, decided to approach her, per the attorney's office.

"From his GMC Yukon, he yelled at her to 'come get high' with him, and according to him, she responded, 'Who are you? Never mind, f--k off,'" the release said.

Johnson said, according to the attorney's office, that he "felt disrespected" by Loffredo's response and "admitted he fired a handgun four times from his Tahoe." On the stand, Johnson claimed he "fired at the ground to frighten her" and "denied that he intended to kill her." After the shooting, he "sped off in the vehicle," according to the attorney's office.

"There was no previous connection between the victim and defendant," the release stated.

Loffredo died two days later on July 29, succumbing to her injuries. She was reportedly walking home after buying some food at the time of the shooting, according to the Des Moines Register. Surveillance footage and videos from doorbell cameras that showed the shooting were presented during the trial, per the outlet.

Johnson was arrested on August 2. According to the attorney's office, evidence revealed Johnson texted his girlfriend at the time that he had "'popped' someone recently."

Johnson -- who had past drug convictions -- admitted he had "consumed cocaine and marijuana."

Prosecutor Levi Grove said in his opening statement, per the Des Moines Register, that Johnson -- who was not permitted to have a gun due to past felonies -- "was trolling the neighborhood looking for a reason to use that gun."

The outlet reported that Johnson expressed his guilt during the trial -- after confessing that he lied and tried to "bulls--t" police interviews.

"I never wanted to be responsible for something like that," he said, per the Des Moines Register. "I feel bad, I feel terrible. I didn’t mean to hurt her, I certainly didn’t mean to kill her."