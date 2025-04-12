Omarosa Apologizes for Saying This About Spencer Pratt on Got to Get Out (Exclusive)

The infamous reality star opens up about her villain reputation, spills on being roomies with Cynthia Bailey and Kim Zolciak and reveals how law school got in the way of her escaping with more money.

Regrets? Omarosa has a few. Well, at least one.

Speaking with TooFab about her new reality competition series Got to Get Out -- streaming now in full on Hulu -- the infamous reality TV vet expressed remorse for comments she made about co-star Spencer Pratt on the series, while standing by a decision that cost her some serious dough.

Got to Get Out -- which is hosted by Simu Liu -- finds a group made up of famous faces from reality TV and normal people battling it out for a big prize. The game works like this: As they're locked in a swanky estate, the grand prize increases over time. If any contestants are able to sneak out of the home and off the property without getting noticed, they automatically win whatever is in the pot at the time. The potential winnings then reset to zero, with anything remaining after 10 days split evenly amongst the remaining contestants.

After the group arrived at the house in the first episode, Omarosa, 51, described Pratt to another player as "the weirdest reality person you'll ever meet," something that The Hills alum took issue with and brought up in his interview with TooFab.

After TooFab shared this with Omarosa, she replied, "I did not say he was the weirdest. Why are people saying that? ... No, I said he's 'a little weird.' It was not the weirdest. Did I say he's the weirdest?"

TooFab clarified that it was indeed a "direct quote," to which Omarosa immediately apologized, telling Pratt, "Oh no, Spencer, I'm sorry. I don't want that."

She said her opinion of him didn't change, and provided some "context" behind why she referred to Pratt as "weird."

"Spencer came in, he had on these big crystals, you know, he sells crystals and he does these... And so he came in and Kim [Zolciak] started talking to him about the crystals and all this other stuff," Omarosa explained. "And I was like, 'He's kind of weird.' And so one of the contestants says, 'Well, who is he?' And I was like, 'One of the weirdest.' And now he's mad at me."

When TooFab noted that maybe Pratt was more upset that Omarosa didn't make the comment to him herself, Omarosa replied with a laugh, "I said a lot to his face. Just wait till Episode 7."

"No, but I do like the guy and I love Heidi," she clarified. "So I'm sending love to Spencer today. You are weird, but you're also diabolical, which I believe is a direct quote too."

"Highest compliment that one villain can give to another villain. But you definitely have to keep your eye on both Spencer and I," she added. "I mean, we play this game the way it should be played."

During TooFab's interview with Pratt, meanwhile, he was made aware of Omarosa's apology, to which he said she even texted him and denied calling him "the weirdest reality person you'll ever meet."

"I called her. I'm like, 'I just watched it. Would you like to FaceTime and I'll put it on?' She's like, 'I don't remember saying that,'" he claimed. "I was like, it's very weird that you would say that. I don't mind being called weird. I just don't know if I'm the weirdest. There's some strange shows on reality TV."

Pratt's wife, Heidi Montag, was off-camera during the interview and shared her two cents to her husband.

"I think Heidi just said, weird isn't even a word that describes me. Thank you, honey," he added. "Heidi's not feeling that comment."

Meanwhile, Omarosa also shared details with TooFab about rooming with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey in the Got to Get Out house -- the latter of whom also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother like Omarosa.

"This house was a $45 million house. It was stunning. I have to admit, I have definitely been a lot of places. This house was absolutely amazing," she explained when asked to compare the mansion to those she stayed in while starring on House of Villains and Celebrity Big Brother, and when she worked in the White House. "And I want to thank Hulu, Disney, production, for giving us the master suite. My roommates were Cynthia Bailey and Kim Zolciak, and we had the Grand Dame queen suite. So I was very comfortable for the entire time that we were shooting. The bedroom that we had, our bathroom, was bigger than my apartment at law school that I have right now. Our bathroom was probably 8, 900 square feet."

When asked about her experience sharing a room with the ladies, Omarosa said so much went down they could have a "whole separate reality show."

"We had the stars, of course, Big Brother. We had the amazing Housewives of Atlanta. And one of our other roommates was a model," she shared. "So we could have a whole separate reality show because there were so many antics that happened in this particular suite, including one that you'll see that happens with Spencer when he decides to come into our bathroom."

For those who haven't finished bingewatching the show, consider this your spoiler warning!

Throughout the competition, only two players successfully made an escape when they teamed up together -- Bailey and adventurer, Stein Retzlaff -- who hatched a plan, with Bailey watching the button, Retzlaff running through the gate, and the pair split the $312,060 pot evenly. After the two left $156,030 richer -- followed by Clare Crawley and Jill Ashlock, who exited their house on their own accord -- that left 16 contestants in the house, including Omarosa. Following multiple failed exit strategies, the final 16 players split the $687,940 pot, each winning $42,996.

While speaking with TooFab, Omarosa opened up about having to split the final winnings, and shared why she wouldn't have done anything differently.

According to the reality star, she had a much bigger priority while filming the show: law school!

"I don't know if you had a chance to talk to Cynthia or Stein, but I was in an alliance ... the three of us were in an alliance," Omarosa claimed, before adding, "Something that the viewers may not know, I was in the middle of law school while we're taping this show. Four hours of a day, I had to go and do class, turn in my reading, my homework."

"And so the night that they had an opportunity to make their run was the night I had the class and I had a deadline for a class that I just could not fail, that I couldn't miss," she continued. "And so I just ... Oh, it's just ... It's a $100,000 decision, which I don't regret taking because I'm about to graduate from law school. Had I failed that class, I would not be graduating from law school next month."

Although she said she doesn't "regret" her decision, Omarosa admitted that it's still "definitely a tough pill to swallow."

"I should have been a part of that escape with Cynthia and Stein," she shared. "But I'm very proud that I was able to make it through this experience, while doing law school, which is very, really difficult."

Also during her chat with TooFab, the reality television veteran shared her thoughts about being classified as a reality TV "villain" like Pratt.

"Villains have more fun. Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go everywhere, right?" Omarosa said with a chuckle. "I don't know that I lean into it. I tend to get that label because I play, you know, a very competitive game. But in terms of the genre, I really think that having Spencer on the show with me really helped me because every time he came up with something crazy and creative to do, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not going to let Spencer outdo me.' So then I would do something crazy and try to outdo him."

"We both had to evolve our game because we had such big targets on our back. Because we are so much a part of this genre, we had to find a way to get out in spite of all of the different barriers that we had to face because they... knew our strategy," she continued. "They knew how we played in the past. A hundred something reality shows. If you want to figure out what Omarosa is going to do in a show, watch, you know, look at my IMDB."

"But in this particular show, I was able to evolve my game, which is what allowed me to go and do what I did on the show," she concluded.

See more from Omarosa in the full interview at the top of this post!