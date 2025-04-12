Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rose McGowan Honor Shannen Doherty on First Birthday Since Her Death

Getty

Gellar -- whose birthday is April 14 -- wrote in her heartfelt tribute that she will continue their "tradition" of celebrating their birthdays together by honoring Doherty, while McGowan wrote that the late actress is "missed" and "loved."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rose McGowan are honoring their late friend, Shannen Doherty, on her first birthday since her death last July.

On Saturday, which would have marked Doherty's 54th birthday, Gellar and McGowan both took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who died at the age of 53 in July 2024 after a years-long battle with cancer.

In her post, Gellar shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Doherty posing with a birthday cake. The second slide in the post featured a video of a group of people singing "Happy Birthday" to the late actress while two birthday cakes with lit candles were brought out. When the song reached, "Happy birthday, dear Shannen," Doherty chimes in, shouting out her friend, "And Sarah Michelle Gellar!" The friends then both blow out the candles on their respective birthday cakes.

"For as long as I can remember, we have celebrated our birthdays together @theshando," Gellar -- whose birthday is on April 14 -- wrote in the caption. "This year I will keep that tradition, and celebrate you. I am so glad we were all together on this day last year, not knowing it would be the last like this. Happy Birthday Shannen. 🕊."

Meanwhile, McGowan also shared a heartfelt tribute to Gellar on Instagram. On her Instagram Stories, the actress reshared a post from a fan account that celebrated her late Charmed co-star's birthday

"You are missed, you are loved @theshando," McGowan, 51, wrote alongside the post that read: "Happy Birthday, Shannen Doherty."

Doherty passed away on July 14. Her rep, Leslie Sloane, announced the news of the actress' death at the time.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said, per TMZ. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones.

Following the news of her passing, many celebrities -- including Gellar, McGowan, and several of Doherty's former Beverly, Hills 90210 and Charmed costars -- took to social media to pay tribute.

At the time, Gellar honored her late friend and urged her fans to do the same by supporting causes close to Doherty's heart.

"How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love," Gellar, 47, began, alongside a carousel of photos of the pair at different stages in their lives. "Thank you, for all your kind words and support."

"I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let's honor her. More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let's support our favorite animal charities," Gellar continued. "Whether that's donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work."

She concluded, "I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔" before tagging The Lange Foundation in the comments.

Gellar and Doherty have been best friends for decades, with both appearing on The WB at the same time thanks to their shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed in the '90s.

Meanwhile, McGowan posted a moving tribute on Instagram following Doherty's passing, sharing a compilation video that featured photos of Doherty.

"Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood," McGowan wrote. "Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary."