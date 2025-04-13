11 Celebrities Who Decided To Convert Religions

Getty

"I became a Christian man, and not in a f--king bulls--t way."

Religion is an incredibly personal experience, whether you choose to practice the same faith as your parents or opt to embark on your own spiritual journey. While most celebrities keep their beliefs relatively private, some have chosen to open up about their choice to find their own way in the world of religion. These stars say that after much consideration and studying, they decided to embrace a new belief system and have converted their religion. Although it may not be the right choice for everyone, these celebrities say that they’ve found a lot of peace with their decision.

Find out why these stars changed their religion…

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie was raised Christian and even attended a Christian school while she was growing up but after getting engaged to Elliot Grainge, she decided to convert to Judaism. She opened up about the experience in 2023, sharing that she had officially finished the process.

“What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” she posted on her Instagram stories. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️”

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf was raised by a Jewish mother and a Christian father but decided to fully commit his life to Christianity after filming his movie Fury, where he portrayed a man of faith. He explained that he had many conversations with his co-star Brad Pitt, who had been raised in a “hyper-religious, very deeply Christian” family and was “instrumental” in his decision to find God.

“I found God doing Fury. I became a Christian man, and not in a f--king bulls--t way -- in a very real way. I could have just said the prayers that were on the page. But it was a real thing that really saved me," he told Interview Magazine. “And you can’t identify unless you’re really going through it. It’s a full-blown exchange of heart, a surrender of control.”

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts had a Christian upbringing but says she is now deeply involved in Hinduism. While she hasn’t explicitly said that she’s converted, she has called herself a “practicing Hindu.” Looking back, she says she became interested in the religion after seeing a photo of a guru named Neem Karoli Baba.

“Hinduism is something that I’m very intrigued by, and very interested in…It came from seeing a picture of a guru called Neem Karoli Baba. I was so drawn to this picture of this person, and I didn’t know who he was, and what he was about, but felt a very strong interest,” she told ABC News. “He passed long before I saw his picture, but it was very intriguing, and that’s the way things come into our lives. They’re not these big, great crashing moments, but these little thing.”

Isla Fisher

While Isla Fisher was dating Sacha Baron Cohen, she decided to convert to Judaism before they got married. Isla, who was raised as a Methodist, followed through with the conversion in 2007 and took the Hebrew name Ayala, which means “doe.” She later explained that studying Judaism had been a rewarding experience.

“I love the focus on family, food and laughter,” she told C Magazine. “You know, I didn’t get to go to university because I’ve been acting since I was a kid. So, for me, studying theology was also fascinating. I love Judaism.”

Zooey Deschanel

Growing up, Zooey Deschanel’s family was open about religion but didn’t force her to choose to believe one way or another. She says she ended up not really practicing any religion.

"My family is liberal. I was raised in the ‘you can be whatever you want’ kind of way. And in the end, I was like, ‘Eh.’ I mean I’m interested in theology, and I love reading about it. But I don't attach myself to any one religion or other,” she explained to Vulture in 2011.

But when Zooey was getting ready to marry her now ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, she reportedly converted to Judaism. Since the couple split in 2019, Zooey has not spoken out about her beliefs.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone was raised in a Roman Catholic family but eventually began practicing Buddhism in the 2000s, sharing that she really believes in the “yin-yang practice.” Reflecting on her decision to convert, Sharon says Buddhism has become an important part of her life.

“It’s important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It’s something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty -- an internal sense of form and elegance,” Stone shared with The New York Times.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom has been a practicing Buddist for more than 30 years. The religion has become an essential part of everything he does, from rock climbing to free diving, and he often recites chants before embarking on each adventure. On his show Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, he can often be heard saying “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo,” which means “I bring myself in tune with the rhythm of the universe through the vibration of sound.”

“As a philosophy and as a practice, it’s something that’s definitely been the anchor in my life,” he shared with the Today show. “At its core, it’s about respecting all living beings. And I liked that as a roadmap. I always wanted a roadmap, and in a way, this practice has been that for me.”

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks was raised in a Catholic family but when she met her husband Max Handelman, she began the process of converting to Judaism. Although she did not complete the process by having her mikveh, she still considers herself Jewish and follows many Jewish practices.

“I’ve been essentially a Jew for like 15 years. I haven’t had a Christmas tree in 15 years. I’m not officially stamped, but by all accounts yes, my kids go to Jewish preschool, we only celebrate Jewish holidays, I love seder. Frankly, because I’m already doing everything, I feel like I’m as Jewish as I’m ever going to be,” she said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Dave Chapelle

Dave Chapelle was just 17-years-old when he converted to Islam. Looking back in an interview with David Letterman, he says he lived across the street from a pizza shop where many Muslim men worked. After asking about their religion and hearing their “passionate” and “compelling” responses, Dave decided he liked their perspective and decided to convert.

“I don’t normally talk about my religion publicly because I don’t want people to associate me and my flaws with this beautiful thing. And I believe it is a beautiful religion if you learn it the right way. It's a lifelong effort. Your religion is your standard," he shared with Time.

Karlie Kloss

Before Karlie Kloss married her husband Josh Kushner, she decided to convert to Judaism for him. While she knows people may see that as “weak,” she says it was the complete opposite experience for her. Embracing her Jewish faith has made her “stronger” and “resilient.”

“Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak, but you know what? Actually, if you’ve been through what I’ve experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak. It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly,” she told British Vogue.

She continued, “It wasn’t enough to just love Josh and make this decision for him. This is my life and I am an independent, strong woman. It was only after many years of studying and talking with my family and friends and soul searching that I made the decision to fully embrace Judaism in my life and start planning for a future with the man I chose to marry.”

Ice Cube

Ice Cube chose to convert to Islam as an adult and says he feels like it’s a “tailor made suit” for himself and his life. Reflecting on his decision to become Muslim, he says he appreciates that it’s something he chose and not a religion that was chosen for him.