Mom Left Daughter, 4, 'Trapped' In 'Partially Submerged' SUV, Found Taking Bath After DUI Crash: DA

GoFundMe/Turlock Funeral Home

A woman arrested after a suspected DUI crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter has now been charged in her murder.

Initially arrested on a felony DUI charge after a fatal crash on March 8 in Stanislaus County, California, a 26-year-old Oakdale mother is now also looking at murder charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Reagan Herrin.

According to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office in a press release posted Friday, Juliette Marie Acosta is facing multiple charges, including felony counts for "murder, vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, permitting a child to suffer under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, as well as resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician."

If convicted on all charges, Acosta faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

As the details of the case unfolded, authorities uncovered that Acosta was operating her Subaru SUV with a blood alcohol content at nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08% when she allegedly crashed into an irrigation canal near the town of Hickman.

The charges related to "permitting a child to suffer," as well as the eventual murder charge, relate to the circumstances of how Herrin died, and how Acosta was found by police after the accident.

The suspect was arrested in San Francisco Friday morning at a downtown hotel after she allegedly attempted to flee, as reported by CBS News.

Acosta is accused of abandoning her daughter, still trapped in her car seat inside the vehicle, per the outlet, in the "partially submerged" SUV. The suspect escaped the accident uninjured, per authorities.

She is accused of "failing to render aid to her child" after Acosta was found "taking a bath while her daughter remained in peril at the crash scene," thus allegedly causing the death of a "vulnerable victim."

The California Highway Department reported that a Stanislaus County deputy who responded to the scene jumped into the water to rescue the child, per NBC affiliate KCRA. She was taken to a hospital by first responders, where she later died.

Acosta had been out on bail for the initial DUI charge but is now being held in the Stanislaus County jail in Modesto on a no-bail warrant after the new charges, per CBS News. The outlet notes she has a right to a bail hearing during the legal process.

Her father Clifford Acosta Jr. was also detained on suspicion of aiding his daughter, according to the DA's office.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the victim's father, Gage Herrin, has raised $8,000 beyond its goal with the promise that "any remaining money that has been donated after expenses will be donated back to the community on Reagan's behalf in hopes to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future."

The fundraising effort states that the family is "overwhelmed with the support from the community and can't begin to express their gratitude."