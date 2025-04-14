Man Arrested on Rape Charges After 12-Year-Old Girl He Met on Facebook Gives Birth: Police

Metro Nashville Police Department

The man, who was 18 at the time, allegedly told police he believed she was 14.

A 19-year-old man in Nashville was arrested on rape charges after a girl he allegedly met on Facebook gave birth to a baby boy.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio was arrested on Friday and charged with rape of a child. Per police, an investigation into Cornelio was launched when the girl -- who is now 12 but was 11 at the time of the alleged incident -- gave birth to a child on Valentine's Day 2025.

She allegedly told police the pair met for one sexual encounter in May 2024, after the two met on Facebook.

According to authorities, a search warrant was then obtained for the suspect's Facebook account, which uncovered both his name and telephone number.

They also found a recent citation for Cornelio for driving without a license, after he was pulled over for a window tint violation on March 1.

It was that citation that confirmed his residence in Davidson County.

On Friday, he was taken in and interviewed by Detective Chris Beery, said police, where they claim he "admitted to the sexual encounter with the girl when he was 18." Per officials, he claimed he thought she was 14 at the time.

Cornelio is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.