Watch Moment Garcelle Beauvais Walks Off RHOBH Reunion -- as Dorit Calls Her 'Unprofessional'

Bravo

Andy Cohen was shocked as Garcelle walked off set during the reunion, while Dorit Kemsley made her frustration with the situation very clear.

Garcelle Beauvais kicked off the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion hoping the women could take a group photo after failing to do so the previous two years. In a twist of fate, it didn't happen again for Season 14 -- with Garcelle walking out moments before it would have been taken.

On Monday, before Part 3 of the reunion drops in full tomorrow, Bravo released a sneak peek clip of the moment Beauvais stormed out. This before she announced shortly after taping that she would not be returning to the show next season either.

"I want to finish things off with a toast," host Andy Cohen said in the footage, as a tray of cocktails and mocktails were brought out for the women in the cast.

He then asked show "friend" Jennifer Tilly to make said toast.

"There are all kinds of ships. There's gold ships, silver ships, there's Louis Vuitton ships, but the best ship in the world is friendship," said the Bride of Chucky star, as Beauvais reacted with some serious side-eye, exclaiming, "Oh wow."

As the ladies all started to click their glasses, Beauvais seemed to hold back. Cohen then said he couldn't wait to see "where this group goes next," before exclaiming, "Well, guess what, we're gonna get a cast photo!"

"I'm out, I'm not," Garcelle then interjected, before walking away from them all. "For real?!" Cohen asked, before she responded, "Nope, I'm not doing it."

As the rest of the group looked on, stunned, Dorit Kemsley shouted, "Garcelle, that's really unprofessional. That's not cool, Garcelle!"

Shortly after filming the reunion, Garcelle announced she was leaving the show in a video shared to Instagram.

"I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills," Garcelle said.

"It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened -- but it's been a ride nevertheless."

The reality star then opened up about the reasons why she has decided to leave the Bravo show she has been on for five seasons, naming her sons as the leading deciding factor.

"One of the reasons why I'm leaving is my family, my boys," she began.

"Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in -- I can't tell you anything now but you'll know soon."

From her Instagram, it's clear there is no bad blood with the network as she thanked Cohen, who she said will welcome her back anytime.

"Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime," she said as she thanked everyone behind RHOBH, including Bravo, NBC Universal, and the show's production companies, Evolution and 32 Flavors.

Her final thank you was to the Bravo fans.

"To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf," Garcelle said. "It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me."

"It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later," she said. "So see you later."