Sami Sheen Was 'Really Confident' Before Plastic Surgery: 'Hated My Nose But I Made It Work'

Instagram

The OnlyFans model says she wants everyone to understand that cosmetic surgery "isn't going to fix all your insecurities," while also detailing the one procedure she's still not fully satisfied with.

Sami Sheen is more than happy with the results of her various plastic surgery procedures, thank you very much. But she was also pretty happy before she got any of them.

In fact, she feels it's important to have the right mental health mindset before ever going under the knife. Detailing some of her own procedures during an appearance on Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos podcast Monday, Sheen emphasized the importance of having self-love before seeking augmentation through surgery.

"It wasn’t like I needed something. I hated my nose, but I made it work," Sheen admitted, saying that she was overall "really confident" with herself and within her body.

"I think that’s such a huge thing that girls need to really be happy with themselves before they get plastic surgery or any work done, because I think insecurity comes from really deep-rooted within you," she told Giudice's listeners.

"A nose job isn't going to fix all your insecurities ... [but] it'll definitely like add confidence," Sheen admitted, "but I think you need to really be confident and love yourself before getting any work done."

"That's what so many people don't realize," Sheen added, admitting that she didn't fully realize it herself, at first. "If you have deep rooted issues and you're insecure with yourself and you think that fixing these changes are going to fix your insecurities, they're not."

"Everyone always comments, like, 'You need to respect yourself and be happy with yourself,'" said Sheen. "I'm like, I've been happy with myself. I just finally am able to, like, get a nose job. There's nothing wrong with wanting a little enhancement."

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen also talked a little about her plastic surgery journey, after having detailed which procedures she's had in a TikTok posted April 6.

She explained that she'd posted that as a result of the latest episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which chronicled her rhinoplasty.

"The episode just aired where I got my nose done, and everyone was flooding my comments, 'This is so sad,'" she said. "I'm like, 'What's sad? I'm happy.'"

Sheen said that her cosmetic procedures began when she was 18 with lip fillers, and then she discovered nose filler, to "fill the tip and try to make it look cuter."

"But the guy literally told me, like, 'You're gonna need a rhino pasty to get the look that you want. I'm sorry,'" Sheen shared. "I'm like, well, thanks for being honest."

She then talked about her breast augmentation, which got a lot of attention due to her being just 19 years old. "I should have gone bigger," Sheen told Guidice of that procedure.

The reality star said the surgeon talked her into going smaller than she'd initially wanted, but she believes she should have gone bigger "because my torso is so long," before concluding, "but whatever, they're still nice."

It wasn't just lips, nose, and breasts, though, as Sheen said that she chose to get partial veneers because "I got my dad's teeth." She said this was after wearing braces and Invisalign twice.

After getting the Invisalign off, Sheen said, "I still hated my teeth, so I was like, 'I'll just get freaking veneers." And so shortly before her nose surgery, she got her teeth done.

"It's a lot," Sheen conceded. "But compared to some other people--"

"Listen, filler and botox, I feel like it's so as much as people want to hate on it, it's also very normalized," Giudice told her. "You need to do what makes you happy." She also praised Sheen for looking so natural with the work she's had done.

Both young women also talked about how impossible it is to try and please the haters, anyway -- which they've both had to deal with in the public eye most of their lives -- because they'll just find a new way to hate.

"They will pick apart any little thing, like the other day someone was saying, my forehead is too small. I'm like, Okay, if I had a bigger forehead, you would say it's too big," Sheen said. "Why do these people like tear me to shreds for literally absolutely everything I do? It's crazy."

Now, she said she likes to troll her haters. "I'll post something knowing like this is going to piss people off, but like, yeah, what more can they possibly say?"

Giudice said that the only thing that ultimately matters is "whatever makes you happy."

"As long as you wake up every morning look at yourself in the mirror, you can give yourself a high five and say that you're beautiful, and you feel confident in your own skin," she added, "I stand by that."