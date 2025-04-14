Sami Sheen Reveals Why She's Cut Off All Contact with Dad Charlie Sheen: 'This Is Crazy'

Instagram/Getty

"Do not contact me ever again," the OnlyFans star says she finally told her father, blocking him from being able to contact her.

It's been a while since Sami Sheen has been in communication with her father, Charlie Sheen, and she seems to be just fine with it after getting "frustrated" with the actor.

Chatting on Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos podcast, the 21-year-old said, "We haven't we haven't spoken on the phone in almost a year, and then we haven't texted in a little over six months."

She downplayed the significance of the decision, saying that due to Charlie's busy schedule, "we weren't even that close anymore."

But the reason she decided to go zero contact with her famous father started with her rhinoplasty.

"When I got my nose surgery," she told Guidice, "I was really mad that he couldn't even like call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery."

Charlie did text her "24 hours later, like, 'Oh, did you make it out okay?'" according to Sami, who says she shot back, "I could have been dead by now, but yeah, I'm fine."

"And then we kind of got into it and he was saying stuff, being like, 'Oh, it's not like you got a new kidney, You're fine,' and I was like, 'Okay, thank you for making this worse,' and it really just like tumbled into something really big where I had to really distance myself."

She admitted that while the surgery itself wasn't necessarily "life or death ... it's still the support of it." Or lack thereof.

She went on to note that their conversation that day "tumbled into something really big." Without specifying what that was, Sami said she made the decision to distance herself from her father.

Then, after he started sending her what she described as "some crazy stuff," the OnlyFans star decided it was time to break that connection a little more completely.

"I've had him blocked for a minute now. I had to block his email as well," she said, adding that her father then "actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number."

"I had to put a stop to it and tell him, 'Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy,'" she continued.

Earlier in the podcast, Sami talked a but about what it was like growing up as Charlie Sheen's daughter, saying that after a lifetime of him missing things or showing up "ten hours late," she finally "stopped asking him to come to things."

She said that when she and sister Lola would get "lucky enough to see him, he was most likely under the influence of something. So that was it's like, it's sad, but I make humor out of it."

"Like I literally cannot tell you one memory from my childhood of him where he's been like sober, which is kind of sad," she admitted. "But yeah, whatever, it's his choice."

"It would have been a lot harder if I went from like having a perfect family and then all of a sudden, he's a crazy drug addict and we don't get to see him," Sami added. "So it kind of helps that it's all I know, but yeah, it still sucks."

Sami also broke down how her relationship with Charlie is different from his with Lola, 19, saying that they're "really close and he always goes over to [see her]."

She also said that she thinks her sister is conflict-averse and is always encouraging her, "You only have one dad, like you should text him."

Sami's take on that is, "Like, of course, you have no idea the stuff he was sending me. So it is a little frustrating that he will like bring her gifts and like go say hi to her."

At the same time, she doesn't blame her sister, instead having decided "sometimes it is a little easier just kind of not dealing with it."

The sisters' different relationships with their father was a topic on their mom's reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. In the April 1 episode, Lola talked about how happy she was to be "so close with him right now," after their relationship has "definitely improved."

In that episode, Denise had told her daughters that Charlie wanted to see him, but Sami was not on board with the plan at all.

"The girls have been through a lot with their dad, it has been up and down," said Denise, while Lola said it was "such a blessing" she and her father are "so close" right now. In her own confessional, Sami said she "would rather do anything else" than meet with her dad for dinner.

"Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past 5 months now. It goes in very big chunks with him," she added. "For the first 13 years of my life it was really bad. Then we were okay for a couple years and now it's just like, okay."

"The girls have been through a lot with their dad," added Denise. "I understand why Sami feels the way she does. It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola either. I hope he does recognize that because he's missing out."