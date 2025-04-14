Social Media Goes Galactic Over Katy Perry, Gayle King's Blue Origin Flight

Instagram

"going to space on a random Monday is the most Katy Perry thing a Katy Perry could do," a user wrote, while another said of King's now-viral stressed reaction before the all-female Blue Origin flight, "Gayle rethinking all her life choices..."

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Katy Perry in space!

On Monday morning, the "E.T." singer, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, journalist -- and Jeff Bezos' fiancée -- Lauren Sánchez, and more launched into space in Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, and returned home, completing their mission.

The Blue Origin all-female crew, including Katy Perry, have launched into Space. pic.twitter.com/18Oo6GAnOa — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025 @PopBase

In addition to Perry, King, and Sánchez, the all-female crew of Blue Origin's NS-31 also included former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. It is the first all-female spaceflight since 1963.

The rocket blasted off on Monday morning from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in western Texas. The New Shepard traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, and the flight lasted 11 minutes, according to Blue Origin, per ABC News.

And, of course, the flight became a social media supernova, with people taking to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in on the historic launch.

Perry -- who is arguably the biggest star on the flight -- had many fans talking, while she and Orlando Bloom's daughter warmed hearts with her adorable reaction. King and her bestie Oprah Winfrey went viral for their priceless reactions, as well, while others online simply asked the question: "Why are we doing this?"

Read on for the best social media memes and moments:

Katy Perry Blasts Off

Perry became a trending topic online even days leading up to the launch -- for a handful of reasons, with the most popular appearing to be people noting that it was simply so random that the pop star went on a rocket to space. (Her 2010 hit "E.T." aside.)

"going to space on a random Monday is the most Katy Perry thing a Katy Perry could do," a fan wrote, while another added, "like what do you mean we just watched Katy Perry get blasted into space on a Monday afternoon??"

One user poked fun at Perry's latest album 143, which was not well received by critics.

"Still can't believe Katy Perry’s album was so bad they're sending her into space," the person wrote.

And for those hoping that Perry sang "E.T." in space, bad news. According to Variety, King said she sang, "What a Wonderful World" while up in the rocket.

The fan account @PopCulture2000s hilariously expressed their disappointment by sharing the iconic Tyra Banks ANTM "We were all rooting for you" meme.

katy perry is back and alive! no way they dropped them like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/jIQQ3sfZr6 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 14, 2025 @PopCulture2000s

if katy perry doesn’t perfom E.T. in space tomorrow, she can go live on saturn idc — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 13, 2025 @PopCulture2000s

the aliens seeing Katy Perry in space pic.twitter.com/IXAHesn2pE — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 13, 2025 @LouisStaples

literally only katy perry could make going to space underwhelming pic.twitter.com/BrYcz8SQS8 — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 14, 2025 @mazzypopstar

Katy Perry going to space on a random Monday is the most Katy Perry thing a Katy Perry could do — Bradley Daniels-Moore (@bradanielsmoore) April 14, 2025 @bradanielsmoore

Still can’t believe Katy Perry’s album was so bad they’re sending her into space. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) April 12, 2025 @DannyWxo

This actually makes Katy Perry the first person to voice Smurfette who has been to space. Only time will tell if the others who played this classic character follow suit. https://t.co/BzpPHHqBcE pic.twitter.com/Pk19AO0saT — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) April 14, 2025 @NeilNevins

like what do you mean we just watched Katy Perry get blasted into space on a Monday afternoon?? #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/YaEBNJljNs — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) April 14, 2025 @RyanJL

Katy & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Steals Hearts

The live feed of the launch revealed adorable footage of Perry and Bloom's 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, who rocked a metallic astronaut suit of her own, at the site as she watched her mom blast off into space.

Clips and photos circulated on X as fans seemingly couldn't get enough of the pop star and actor's adorable kid.

At one point, Daisy could even be heard yelling "Mama, mama!" Before Perry took off, she embraced her daughter, which was also shared online.

"daisy in her little astronaut costume watching her mom fly to space," a user wrote alongside photos of Daisy.

After Perry safely arrived back on Earth, she walked out of the capsule and held up a daisy, kissed it, before she then kissed the ground.

Katy Perry holds a daisy to represent her daughter Daisy Dove while leaving the Blue Origin capsule after landing back on earth 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DUzSbBDwVb — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 14, 2025 @KatyActivity

Katy hugging Daisy before boarding for space 🥹 pic.twitter.com/H05pfmYkuS — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 14, 2025 @todaykatyp

daisy in her little astronaut costume watching her mom fly to space ♥️ #KatyInSpace pic.twitter.com/jIg9Rt5R6c — MING 🍉 (@soshiperry) April 14, 2025 @soshiperry

Gayle Goes Viral, BFF Oprah Creates New Meme

King became the subject of one of the funniest online viral moments about the launch as the journalist was seen looking incredibly nervous before the flight, with many jokingly suggesting that she appeared to have second thoughts.

When King and her all-female crew walked into the capsule, they all rang a bell -- and the CBS Mornings host , unlike her other crew members, did not appear amused, but rather stressed and anxious.

"Gayle is PANICKING," a fan wrote," while another said, "Gayle rethinking all her life choices..."

"Gayle wants to go home fr," another joked.

However, upon her return, King expressed her visible relief by kissing the ground when she walked out of the capsule.

Oprah Winfrey appears to have tears in her eyes as her longtime friend journalist Gayle King is launched into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. https://t.co/KXvijV8Dea pic.twitter.com/p07mNMJbGE — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2025 @ABC

Meanwhile, the journalist's longtime best friend, Oprah Winfrey, was there to witness King's flight -- and the TV legend's reaction to the take off was so priceless -- and relatable -- that she became a meme.

Oprah appeared emotional and teary-eyed, before she then covered her eyes when the rocket was in space -- almost as if the anxiety was too overwhelming that she couldn't even watch.

"obsessed with oprah giving us another solid gold reaction clip and she’s not even the one on the rocket," a user wrote.

Gayle wants to go home fr https://t.co/hrBUZ30gTG — glock dookie (@chiefqueef1017) April 14, 2025 @chiefqueef1017

I’m howling. Poor Gayle King - she really doesn’t wanna go to space - how tight is that contract?? #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/gSTCHImba8 — not pop culture (@notpopc) April 14, 2025 @notpopc

“Sorry I missed your email. I was making sure Gayle King survived” — The Black Lexi Howard (@blexihoward) April 14, 2025 @blexihoward

obsessed with oprah giving us another solid gold reaction clip and she’s not even the one on the rocket #blueorigin pic.twitter.com/BLl6JE0NKI — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) April 14, 2025 @tiger_brooke

oprah delivering an instant classic video reaction in 2025…. WE ARE SO BACK! pic.twitter.com/1fQkuSq286 — brycey (@gngbryce) April 14, 2025 @gngbryce

And everything else ...

Unsurprisingly, the rocket launch received major backlash and criticism online as well, with many blasting -- no pun intended -- the flight as tone-deaf, "vanity project," and "fever dream."

"When space turned into a vanity project for celebrities, we lost the plot," a user wrote.

"Katy Perry and Gayle King being launched into space while publicly saying they are bringing the 'ass back in astronauts' and 'makeup/glam is important for the mission' is some kind of black mirror parody and you can’t convince me otherwise," Meghan McCain said in a post.

Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts on Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian making an appearance at the launch.

"This Blue Origin launch feels like a weird fever dream. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are acting as commentators," a person wrote. "Oprah crying. Katy Perry and Gayle Kingare up in space. But it was underwhelming and short. Am I high right now?"

"Space experts and experienced astronauts Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speaking at Katy Perry's rocket launch," a fan joked, sharing a photo of the reality stars being interviewed.

There were handfuls of general funny posts, memes, and more about the flight shared online. Check them out, below.

When space turned into a vanity project for celebrities, we lost the plot https://t.co/3V1gPSYCUk — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) April 13, 2025 @AmeshiaCross

Katy Perry and Gayle King being launched into space while publicly saying they are bringing the “ass back in astronauts” and “makeup/glam is important for the mission” is some kind of black mirror parody and you can’t convince me otherwise. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 14, 2025 @MeghanMcCain

Space experts and experienced astronauts Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speaking at Katy Perry's rocket launch pic.twitter.com/9GU7kDHHDm — Jack Wetherill (@JackWetherill) April 14, 2025 @JackWetherill

thinking "we have to protect our mother" about the earth after going on a vanity space flight funded by a billionaire whose company is destroying said planet is just so funny, she's got jokes https://t.co/9qhOOVSvDP — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) April 14, 2025 @roxana_hadadi

This Blue Origin launch feels like a weird fever dream. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are acting as commentators.



Oprah crying. Katy Perry and Gayle Kingare up in space. But it was underwhelming and short.



Am I high right now? — chanél desirée 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thebpdcrisis) April 14, 2025 @thebpdcrisis

i wonder what it’s like to be a rocket science working for blue origin versus nasa. like do your rocket scientist friends call u a punk and a sell out — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 14, 2025 @hunteryharris

No offense, but they're passengers, not crew and it's a flight, not a mission. They have zero controls over the ship, just sit there, then float for a few minutes, then return. The whole thing is like 15 minutes. It's publicity, at best. https://t.co/fRni1xG5ub — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 13, 2025 @derekahunter

i fear the blue origin not actually blowing up is going to set a terrible precedent of celebrities spending millions to go into space for 10 minutes as if it’s a disney park ride pic.twitter.com/LEge8ocKOW — immaterial🫧 (@ungodlyandroid) April 14, 2025 @ungodlyandroid