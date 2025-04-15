Austin Nichols Felt 'Wrong' Kissing Mary-Kate Olsen in Holiday in the Sun

Getty

"I was definitely nervous because Mary-Kate was 15, and I was, I think, 18 or 19, or maybe even 20. I don't remember, but I was too old," Nichols explained of the 2001 film. "And it felt weird, and it felt wrong."

Austin Nichols is looking back at his time filming Holiday in the Sun.

While appearing on the Drama Queens podcast Tuesday, Nichols looked at the parallels between One Tree Hill and the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen film.

And while he believes both the show and 2001 family romance shared a similar audience, there was something that felt "wrong" about locking lips with a then 15-year-old Mary-Kate.

He continued, "And I looked very young, so watching the movie, I don't think you notice. I'm real tall and skinny and nerdy. But I don't think you can tell there's a big age difference. But from my brain, I was like, 'She's 15. This is weird.'"

In the film, Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley, now 38, played rich teenagers who traveled to the Bahamas with their parents for winter break.

Nichols' character, Griffen Grayson, tried to woo Mary-Kate's Madison Stewart at Atlantis Paradise Island.

Ashley, who played Alex Stewart, also had a love interest, resort worker Jordan Landers, played by Ben Easter, who was even older -- nearly 22 at the time when they shot the direct-to-video release.

"I was a little bit nervous because of my age. My manager was like, 'I think they told the girls you were 16,'" Easter recalled in a 2021 interview with to E! News, before clarifying that he immediately informed Ashley he was almost 22.