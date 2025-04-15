Blue Ivy Dyes Grandma Tina Knowles Eyebrows In Makeover Video: 'Look at These Magical Hands'

Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter may just be a makeup artist in the making!

The 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z gave her grandma, Tina Knowles, a makeover Monday, dying her eyebrows in a post shared to Instagram Monday.

In the clip, Tina, 71, showed off Blue Ivy's makeup skills, which included dying her eyebrows with dark brown dye using an angled brow brush.

"My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them," Tina explained to her followers.

"And so that’s what she's doing and I can't wait to see the end results because right now I look like Dracula's mamma or something," she continued.

While Blue Ivy's face never appeared in the frame, off camera, she could be heard giggling at her grandmother's commentary.

The duo then revealed Tina's look, which was a big hit for the mother off two, who seemed amazed at her newly-darkened brows.

"Usually I have to get up and put eyeshadow in my brows," Tina said as she grabbed Blue Ivy's fingers, which were adorned with long, blue French tips. "But look at these Magical hands by the Blue Ivy Carter! I can't get over that. I can just get up and go!"

"Happy Monday yesterday my granddaughter Blue Ivy told me that I needed to dye my eyebrows," the proud grandmother captioned the reel. "They had a lot of little grey hairs in them, but I thought that the hair was missing. So she tinted them for me. I love them❤️."

In addition to honing her makeup skills, Blue Ivy has been busy crafting a career over her own, lending her voice to Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, in Mufasa, the Lion King prequel last year, and joining her mother on-stage for the NFL halftime show during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravels game.