Why Erika Jayne Is Only Planning to Visit Tom Girardi When He's Dead

Erika Jayne opened up briefly about where she stands with estranged husband Tom Girardi amid his legal battles and alleged mental decline.

During the final installment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Erika why she hasn't yet finalized her divorce to Girardi, to whom she was married for 21 years before filing in 2020.

"I don't have an answer for that other than my divorce attorney reached out to me the other day and was like, we need to get on this," she replied.

"Also, too, truthfully, that was like the lowest of my problems. What difference does it make?" she added. "Divorcing an incompetent person, I don't know how that works."

In August, Girardi was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud after allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from former clients. Amid his legal battles, his attorneys have said he's been battling dementia and are pushing for hospitalization instead of prison as he awaits sentencing.

"Do you ever think of visiting him?" asked Cohen.

"I thought of visiting him, and this is going to sound cold, when he passes away," she responded. "There's nothing to say to this person because he's not talking clearly. He's not there. There's nothing for us to say to one another. I'll never get answers to the questions that I still have."

"It's so very sad ... I've worked really hard to make my peace with it, move through the grief and let go. Nothing good would come of this," she added.

Andy then followed up by asking, now that Girardi has been convicted, whether she believes he's guilty.

Her simple response to that: "It doesn't really matter what I think the law does, that's really where it is."