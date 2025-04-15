Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get Into Explosive Fight In Footage from The Valley Premiere

Bravo

Brittany cops to hooking up with a mutual friend and accuses Jax of "running around with little sluts," before telling him their son "cannot grow up and become a person like you."

Get ready for some nasty fights between exes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright this season on The Valley ... right out the gate!

On Tuesday, hours before Season 2 kicks off later this evening, Bravo dropped the cold open of the premiere online. As the cast sits down for confessionals, Taylor is seen saying they're going through some "real time s--t" this season, as Brittany says it hasn't been easy "dealing with somebody" like Jax.

The footage then jumps straight into a fight which will play out later this season, as Jax exclaims, "What have you been doing the last 5 months?!"

"I hooked up with somebody while I was separated," Brittany shoots back, seemingly alluding to her hookup with Julian Sensley, a former friend of Jax's, after she and Taylor split.

"I'm filing right away. I'm taking Cruz, getting full custody and I'm putting a restraining order against you," she then tells him, while accusing him of "running around with little sluts."

"You need to go get help for yourself and for our son. He cannot grow up and become a person like you," she also shouts before, in a separate conversation, Kristen Doute is seen telling Jax, "You're not allowed to be around Cruz by yourself? I don't understand how rock bottom for you is not right now."

The video ends with Jax packing up for a treatment center, saying he's scared and won't see his son for a month.

Bravo previously released the seven minutes following the cold open, which confirmed the fight in question happened seven days before the events of the premiere.

At the top of the premiere, both Brittany and Jax unpack another, "terrifying" argument they had after what they both thought was forward progress.

"So Brittany and I were kind of messing with the idea of her coming back home," Jax told Jesse Caperna. "She was texting me, saying, 'Hey, I really want to work on our marriage.' I'm like, 'Okay.'"

Noting they were "allowed to date other people," he revealed he looked into her iPad and saw she was still in contact with Julian. One of the messages also included what Brittany called "a sexy video."

"Then all hell broke loose," said Brittany. "He flipped the coffee table and it, like, hit my knee. It turned black immediately. I'm like, 'Oh my god! Oh my god!' Screaming and crying. It was terrifying."

She recalled Jax shouting, "You're cheating on me, you're cheating on me, you're still talking to him!"

As for Jax, all he could say was, "Yeah, I went full f--king unhinged rage and-- bad, it was bad. Got like that angry before, but that's the worst it's ever gotten."

He said he was thankful their 3-year-old son Cruz was in the other room and didn't see -- adding, "I don't want him to see how I'm treating his mother."