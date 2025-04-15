Tom Schwartz Confronts Jax Taylor Over 'Terrifying' Fight with Brittany Cartwright: 'No Excuse for That'

Bravo

Jax says Brittany "flys off the handle" all the time, claims they "almost hooked up" after splitting, and says he's "going off the f--king rails" after flipping out over seeing naked photos she sent another man.

Jax Taylor's temper was the talk of the town on Tuesday's Season 2 premiere of The Valley.

After a cold open teasing a fight which will air in full later this season, both Taylor and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright were seen talking with friends -- separately -- about a different, "terrifying" argument they both had.

"So Brittany and I were kind of messing with the idea of her coming back home," Jax told Jesse Caperna. "She was texting me, saying, 'Hey, I really want to work on our marriage.' I'm like, 'Okay.'"

Noting they were "allowed to date other people," he revealed he looked into her iPad and saw Brittany was still in contact with Julian Sensley, a former friend of Jax's she hooked up with after they separated. One of the messages also included what Brittany called "a sexy video."

"Then all hell broke loose," said Brittany. "He flipped the coffee table and it, like, hit my knee. It turned black immediately. I'm like, 'Oh my god! Oh my god!' Screaming and crying. It was terrifying."

She recalled Jax shouting, "You're cheating on me, you're cheating on me, you're still talking to him!"

As for Jax, all he could say was, "Yeah, I went full f--king unhinged rage and-- bad, it was bad. Got like that angry before, but that's the worst it's ever gotten." He said he was thankful their 3-year-old son Cruz was in the other room and didn't see -- adding, "I don't want him to see how I'm treating his mother."

While speaking with Janet Caperna, Brittany said Jax has been blowing up her phone. When Janet asked whether Jax realizes he needs "help," Brittany responded that sometimes he does -- and other times, "he'll say, 'I'm Jax Taylor, I'll do what I want.'"

Per Brittany, he was "spiraling" because she was having a white party and he wasn't invited. He even planned his own "competing" gathering that same night, something Brittany reacted to by exclaiming, "Grow up, you're 45. 45!"

"I'm a little bummed I'm not invited to Brittany's White Party because these are also my friends too and I know they're gonna talk s--t about me because she paints me as the worst human being alive," Jax added in his own confessional. "The worst human being alive? Come on."

As expected, no full-time cast members showed up to Jax's bar for his gathering -- though former Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz did show. He said he was "worried" about how "high strung" Jax seemed, adding that he spoke to Brittany, who told him she wasn't "comfortable" being alone in the same room as her ex after the blowout.

"I had anger and I didn't know how to let it out. Another guy has infiltrated my marriage. Imagine seeing pictures of your wife naked, sending to another guy. And he was my friend," Jax said, defending himself.

"Your feelings are valid. The way you reacted is not f--king valid," Schwartz shot back.

"She flys off the handle on me all the time. It's so hypocritical. She's so hot and cold," Jax continued. "She was at my house the other night, we almost hooked up. I feel like she wants her cake and [to] eat it too, a little bit."

Tom, however, kept telling him he was "headed towards rock bottom with your recent behavior," telling him he should consider counseling or therapy. "There's no excuse for that," he added, before Jax admitted he was "going off the f--king rails."

"Going home to an empty house, I hate it. I'm 45 years old, what is wrong with me?" he asked. "I don't know what to do."

Jax has since opened up about his battle with substance and alcohol abuse, saying was "drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse" after Cartwright left him in 2024. Though he entered treatment and said, in March, he was 83 days sober, Brittany has expressed skepticism.