Why Garcelle Beauvais Walked Off RHOBH Reunion Exclaiming She's 'So F--king Sick of It'

The final episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion saw Garcelle admitting she was "pissed off" with her co-stars, walking out before taking a cast photo, and branding the women "f--king a--holes" backstage.

Garcelle Beauvais' dramatic exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was shown in full during Part 3 of the Season 14 reunion.

In the final hour, the group was talking about Sutton Stracke sometimes hitting below the belt when Beauvais said they all "have our limits, we all have things that irk us" and revealed, "I'm really pissed right now."

"I'm pissed about all of it, honestly. Since I sat down on this couch. I don't want to answer any more questions, honestly," she told a shocked Andy Cohen. When asked by Jennifer Tilly if she felt like people were "piling on" Sutton, Garcelle added, "I'm not thinking about Sutton right now, I'm thinking about me."

As they finished talking about Sutton, Andy circled back to Garcelle -- saying it was clear she was "steaming over there" -- before asking if she would explain "what pissed you off so much."

"All of it, honestly," she responded. "I don't want to get into it, but I don't think I ever get any grace in this group. I didn't feel it today. We talk about accountability. I stand by the things that I say and even though I'm taking accountability for them, it's not accepted. Not one person looked at me here and smiled. When we first got here, yes, but nothing else."

It appears Garcelle was referencing taking accountability for insinuating someone orchestrated the robbery on Dorit's home during Part 1 of the reunion -- as both Kemsley and Saint John tore into her. She apologized, but things didn't necessarily end on a good note.

After they finished filming the segment, she told Sutton -- who was seated next to her -- "I can't stand them all."

Garcelle kept it cordial for the rest of the episode, until Andy brought things to a close by doing a toast and saying it was time for a group photo.

"No, I'm not doing it. I don't want to be in the cast photo," she said as she walked out, while Dorit shouted, "Garcelle, that's really unprofessional. That's not cool, Garcelle."

Beauvais' reaction to that? "Okay."

After she walked off set, Tilly joked they could "put a big cutout of Garcelle" in the cast photo, as Andy pointed out how Garcelle was the one who expressed her hope they would actually take a group picture at the top of the taping.

As cameras followed her to her dressing room, Garcelle told them, "Guys, I'm not doing this anymore. I don't want cameras here. I'm done. And I never say I don't want cameras. I'm always a team player. But this, there's no team. I'm not doing it anymore."

She was also seen venting to someone in her team, saying she was "just so f--king sick of it."

"It's like, they're all f--king assholes. No one said, 'Oh I understand what you're saying.' The fact that I owned how I felt about her situation with the house, I'm always honest," she exclaimed. "Nobody said, 'Oh, okay, you have accountability.' Everybody jumped on me. I felt like I was on an island by myself. I can't be friends with people like that, I don't trust them and they obviously don't like me."

"I'm done, I'm done, I'm done. It's been an amazing ride, I'm grateful for the opportunity, but I'm done. I am done," she said in her last words, before leaving in an SUV. "They're f--king assholes."

Back on stage, Sutton told the other women that Garcelle was "really unhappy," while Erika said they've all been piled on at some point during the reunion. Of the lack of smiling in her direction, Richards added, "People aren't exactly smiling, we're not going to a birthday party today."

Dorit then suggested they all take a group photo without her, which they did. The episode ended with Sutton going to Garcelle's dressing room after taking the pictures, only to find it empty. "We're supposed to have supper!" a dejected Stracke said in the show's final moment.