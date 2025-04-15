Kyle Richards Calls Out 'Snakes' Going After Mauricio During Emotional RHOBH Reunion

Bravo

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Kyle got emotional when asked about splitting from Mauricio and photos of him with other women -- before snapping at sister Kathy Hilton during a conversation about her sexuality.

Kyle Richards' ongoing separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky took center stage during the third and final installment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Going into the hour, host Andy Cohen was prepared with questions about the status of their relationship, Umansky being photographed kissing another woman, and how Richards began questioning her own sexuality after being linked to Morgan Wade in the press.

He began by first asking whether either of them have filed for divorce, which Kyle confirming that they have not. "We're literally just the same and we're close, we talk all the time," she said, before he wondered if they ever talk about "where you're going" as a couple.

As she said, "No," she began to get emotional -- and couldn't quite articulate why she got choked up.

"It's sad no matter what, it's weird. You've been with somebody 30 years. It's just sad," she said through tears. "We literally talk every day. We love each other. I feel sad for my kids and I feel sad when I look back at what a great life we had. This is a loss."

When asked whether she had "regrets" about separating from him, Richards only said she regrets "both of us allowing us to get to this place," saying she wished the two had "communicated better when things started bubbling up" on the past.

"I know he regrets things that have happened that got us to this place. I don't know if he wants to get back together, because he's never said that," she added, before clarifying their split had nothing to do with the television show.

"We were strong throughout the show, he was always my biggest supporter. It wasn't that. But money, traveling, the business, the Agency growing, the attention he was getting. With all that, women are snakes," she shared. "They see a man who's a good husband, good father, has money. They say, 'Oh, I want that,' throwing themselves at him. We got married very young. He never got to go out, and I think that contributed to the downfall of our marriage."

She added that seeing him out partying all the time now doesn't hurt her and only reinforces why they aren't together. "I don't like to go out and party like that," she explained.

Kyle also confirmed she was considering moving out of the home she shared with her ex and buying one across the street from Lisa Vanderpump. Despite Andy begging her to do it for the show, Richards said she'll likely stay put until youngest daughter Portia goes to college.

As the conversation about Mauricio went on, Andy brought up a moment from the season in which Sutton Stracke insinuated he had cheated on Kyle. She appeared to be referencing a moment from the Season 13 reunion where Kyle said "something happened when I did lose my trust." When asked by Andy why she was being "obtuse" with the specifics after Sutton resurfaced the infidelity rumors, Kyle defended herself.

"I have my daughters to think about and this is somebody I care about. I'm not here to hurt anybody or throw anybody under the bus. Not everything in our lives is up for grabs and I'm not here to talk bad about Mau," she explained. "I don't like when anybody speaks against him and I do feel like that was done intentionally that day with Sutton. She said it wasn't on purpose ... I don't want to talk about the father of my children. I just don't."

Cohen then asked whether she knew Mauricio was seeing anybody before he was photographed kissing another woman at an airport in Greece. Kyle said she assumed so, because "before he moved out and got his own place, I used to see all his messages."

"I do know every f--king crumb," she added, before clarifying that this was while they were living together while separated ... and insisting she has since "stopped looking" now that he's moved out.

Of seeing the kissing photos, she said she didn't feel angry, but called the images "very jarring" -- because this was seeing someone to whom she was married for a lifetime with another woman.

"Angry? No. Sad? No. Devastated? No," she insisted. "Honestly, I wasn't jealous at all. I just feel like I'm looking at somebody else, honestly."

Kyle claimed Mauricio apologized and "felt horrible" about the photos, with Richards saying he also got a "tongue-lashing from the four other Kyles," referencing their daughters. "Here's the thing, I want to move on in that aspect too, and I will be very soon," she added, after claiming a lot of "men and women" were sliding into her DMs.

Talk then turned to Kyle's sexuality, after she explained in the first episode of the season that all the talk about her and Morgan Wade in the press made her start to question her sexuality more than she had in the past.

"It's a big pill to swallow!" her sister, Kathy Hilton, exclaimed as the topic came up -- before she continued to giggle and laugh throughout the conversation.

"I started thinking, am I not seeing ... is this like a crush ... this is a hard thing to say-- and you over there laughing is not making things easier," Kyle continued, before talking about having a conversation with her daughters about her shifting feelings.

"Later, when the press was talking about it so much ... it had gotten to a point where it was something I needed to address with my daughters and it wasn't something I was sure of myself. It was a strange feeling," she continued. "Honestly, it was just a really proud moment for me as a mom for how my daughters reacted. Beyond ... it was a very uncomfortable, hard conversation to have. I wanted them to be always proud of me and I didn't want to embarrass them."

Kathy then interrupted, saying she also spoke to her own girls -- as in daughters Nicky and Paris Hilton -- about Kyle's sexuality. Hilton said her daughters "looked at me like I was crazy" and had a "who cares" attitude about the whole thing.

"Just let me talk to this only, please. I love you but I need you to let me only speak to this. I don't want any help with this," Kyle snapped at her sister, before continuing. "It was a hard thing to talk about and all of them were very supportive. Portia stood up, she came over and put her arms around me and said I love you and there's nothing you could say that would make us not love you."

Cohen said that's what his own father said to him when he came out, before Kyle clarified it wasn't a "coming out" moment for her. The conversation, however, gave Kyle "the freedom to say, okay, I can do what I want and be who I want, regardless of where I go and where I end up and who I end up being with."