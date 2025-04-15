Savannah Chrisley Blames Robert Shiver Ex Lindsay, Accused of Murder Plot, for Breakup

Instagram/Facebook

Savannah Chrisley just got extremely candid about her breakup with Robert Shiver, putting a lot of the blame for the split on his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver ... who is also accused of plotting his murder.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and Shiver first went public with their relationship in September 2023, with Savannah revealing on a new episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast -- titled "I Was Dumped" -- that he broke up with her on March 6.

"It sucks, it hurts. It's been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up. So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6," she began at the top of the show. "Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life."

She explained that it "sucks" even more because there are children involved, as Shiver and his estranged wife share three sons. The split, she said, means she's also grieving "loss of the relationship that you have with those children."

"Fortunately, the conversations with the kids haven't stopped, which is such a weird place to be in, but when I got into a relationship with Robert, I also got into a relationship with his kids, and I vowed to always show up, always be there, and I was not gonna be another disappointment for them, because they've had a lot," added Chrisley, who said she will always be there for the boys, "regardless" of where she stands with their father.

Chrisley then revealed that Lindsay was a serious pain point in their relationship, as much as she didn't want to admit it.

"I would love to say I don't wanna give her the notoriety that she has so badly been seeking, but I feel like that's the only way to go," said Savannah. "I don't think I will ever forgive her for what she has put Robert and the boys through. I don't believe that Robert and I would be where we were at today if she wouldn't have caused so much mass destruction."

"We, as women, can also cause a lot of destruction ... and that's what she did. She caused a lot of destruction and she absolutely destroyed a great man, when it comes to his heart and his life, just all of it," she continued. "She destroyed him and he should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met. He deserved to get to work through all of that pain and trauma so that he could move on with his life in a healthy manner."

Reflecting on their relationship, she said the "majority" of it was "great" and "perfect."

"I try to sit here and pinpoint of where it all went wrong and in the midst of his ex's legal battle, she had to stay in the Bahamas for a while. While she was there, life was great, it was," she shared. "There was no drama. It was a drama-free zone. And then, when she would come back to the US, not only did she come back, the chaos came back with her."

Lindsay was arrested and charged in the Bahamas after she allegedly conspired to kill Robert, with the help of her then-boyfriend and another man, several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and entered a not guilty plea, with her trial set to start this summer.

"It's like she wanted to destroy everything in his path, her path, everyone. There was never any sense of care for another individual other than herself," said Chrisley, who claimed she never spoke ill of Lindsay around the kids. Lindsay, however, "didn't want me in the picture," said Savannah.

"I will never understand being the victim in circumstances that you created. It sucks, it really, really sucks, because when she was in the Bahamas, life was good. It was," she reiterated. "When she came back to the US, it was turmoil."

"I think with all the chaos she brought our way, it was too much for Robert to handle. I know it was too much for him to handle. And so she got what she wanted," Savannah continued. "So you got what you wanted. It's that simple. You once again destroyed another thing in your life and other people's lives."

She claimed the breakup came just as articles were coming out about the two of them discussing marriage. According to Chrisley, the two were also seeing fertility doctors before the split.

"He just realized, I think, that there was a lot he needed to work on. He stated he felt so much guilt for pulling me along through all his chaos, because he wasn't sure when it was going to end," she said of the reason he gave for calling things off.

"He says he did it because he loves me. I do know and believe that he loves me. It's just a hard pill to swallow," she added.

Going forward, she joked the situation made her realize she shouldn't date men "who aren't officially divorced yet," before sharing she plans to "be alone for a little while."