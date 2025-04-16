Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans -- With One Caveat!

Instagram

The former Nickelodeon star will be charging subscribers $50 a month to have access to her content.

Amanda Bynes is taking a new direction in her career -- OnlyFans.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the She's The Man star announced her decision with a screenshot of her profile, showing her username as @amandapandapandapanda1.

"I'm on onlyfans now," the 39-year-old former child star wrote.

However, she made it clear to her more than 585k followers what they should -- and shouldn't -- expect when sighing up for her content.

"Disclaimer: I'm doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm's. I won't be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join."

The move comes 15 years after quitting the entertainment business. She joins a number of other celebrities who have decided to join the app such as Denise Richards, Iggy Azalea and Cardi B.

Byne's has named her price for her subscribers -- $50 per month in order to have access to her content, per DailyMail. So far, the former Nickelodeon star has uploaded two mirror selfies to the app.

As for what Bynes has been up to in more recent years, while she remains fairly quiet on social media.

Most recently, she uploaded a photo with a friend at her art show.

In April 2024 she said she was working towards becoming a manicurist, telling her followers on Instagram that she planned to return to school in order to study manicurist theory.

"Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," Bynes wrote at the time.

The actress first revealed that she was attending cosmetology school to become a manicurist back in October 2022, after earning her associate's degree at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019.

She decided to continue her studies there by pursuing a Bachelor's Degree the following year, and in 2022 revealed she had completed 100 hours towards getting her nail tech license as she moved toward this new career.