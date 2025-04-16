Brittany Cartwright Clarifies Jax Taylor's Post-Split 'Hook Up' Claims: 'Couple of Weak Moments'

Getty

Brittany Cartwright is ensuring her side of the story is known when it comes to her relationship with her estranged husband Jax Taylor.

It comes after Jax made claims in November 2024 during an interview on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast -- and again on the season 2 premiere of The Valley -- that Brittany asked him to hook up numerous times.

Now, Brittany is speaking out.

While appearing on The Valley After Show alongside Lala Kent, the 36-year-old reality star admitted to having some "weak moments" when it comes to her feelings for Jax.

"We did not hook up," Brittany told Lala.

"We did hook up one time, but this was before what he was talking about on Hot Mic," she then added.

"My main thing was to get to a point where we could be friends because we have a son together. I would try and try and try," she continued. "I definitely had a couple of weak moments, but that has not happened in a long, long time. That was in the very beginning."

The pair share four-year-old Cruz.

"I would never do that now," Brittany continued. "Are you kidding me? No. And he did it to me, many, many times. Trying to get me to hook up with him."

She explained that watching Jax on Hot Mic, she counted 31 lies regarding their relationship and his behavior.

The mother-of-one insisted that following their separation Jax did attempt to get back together, however, she knew they would never be able to reconcile once she moved out of their home.

"It was really hard for me because I still loved him very much. That's the only reason I had weak moments here and there," she said.

"And Jax is a love-bomber and he knows how to say the right things and how to manipulate situations and make me think he's going to change," Brittany continued. "It's hard when you love somebody to not hope that that could actually be the truth."

"I always knew we weren't going to be able to get back together from the moment I moved out. I’m not backtracking like that ever again," she shared.

Elsewhere on the After Show, Jax shared his disappointment over finding out about Brittany's former fling with his friend, Julian Sensley.

"I see texts to Julian while I was on vacation, so that's what triggered me. How I reacted, I wish I could that back, but show me a man that wouldn't go crazy that their wife is texting their friend sexual things, sexual things, pictures of my child, show me a guy that wouldn't go ballistic," Jax said during the After Show.

"And at that time, too, I'm not blaming anything but I was on a lot of things, I was drinking, I was on drugs, I was spiraling out of freaking control," Jax, who recently opened up about his cocaine addiction, continued.

The camera cut to Brittany defending herself, clarifying that the only times she was messaging Julian was when she and Jax were separated, before reminding the audience what she has been through in their marriage.

"Imagine having to read the nasty, disgusting messages from multiple women that get sent to my DMs -- there's no comparison between him and I," Brittany said.

Of Julian, Brittany added, "He did make me feel good, and it was like, I needed that. I had no confidence anymore. And I did enjoy my time with him." That relationship, however, also ran its course after he "lied to me about so much" -- including the fact he was allegedly "living with his baby mama."

Fun fact: During the chat, Lala revealed she too once dated Julian, calling him a "hanger-onner." Jax, meanwhile, said he now wants "nothing to do with that guy."