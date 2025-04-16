Man Claiming He Was 'Held Prisoner' by Stepmom for 20 Years Breaks Silence: 'I Am a Survivor'

Waterbury Police Department

The man who says he "purposefully" started a fire in his home to escape his stepmom's allegedly horrific abuse reveals why he's changing his name and gives an update on his recovery, after celebrating his "first ever birthday" at 32.

The man accusing stepmom Kimberly Sullivan of holding him captive in their Connecticut home for two decades has issued his first public comments since his dramatic rescue in February.

Giving a lengthy statement distributed by Survivors Say -- a nonprofit set up to help survivors, victims and their families after tragedy and trauma -- the 32-year-old man thanked everyone for their support so far, gave an update on his recovery after first responders allegedly found him weighing just 68 pounds when he was pulled from the house.

Sullivan is free on $300,000 bond after pleading not guilty to all of the charges against her, including felony charges of second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree unlawful restraint. She was also charged with cruelty to a person, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

"Please call me 'S.' This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future," the man began his statement. "My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free."

"I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free," he then claimed, reiterating his account to police.

"I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told."

"I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then," he wrote, before thanking health professionals for their assistance.

He then added, "In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday to celebrate turning 32."

The man went on to thank first responders, police and "everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable."

After thanking his attorneys, conservator, Safe Haven Waterbury and anyone who has donated to a GoFundMe set up in his name, the man added, "Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told."

"I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn't just a story. It's my life," he ended his statement, reiterating his gratitude for all the support and "continued prayers" sent his way amid his recovery.

Kimberly Sullivan's Defense

Sullivan insists she did not abuse her stepson, despite the horrific allegations he made against her.

"Her side of the story is quite simple," her attorney Loannis Kaloidis told Fox News Ditigal just last week. "She did not harm him, she did not restrain him, she did not imprison him."

"This has been an extreme shock to her. She lived a relatively quiet life," he continued, adding that his client "recognizes that given these allegations, the rest of her life is on the line" and she's "hopeful that through the process she will be vindicated."

"My client adamantly denies that there was any imprisonment," said Kaloidis. "As for the whole history, there's a lot that I anticipate will come out over the course of the trial, hopefully, because I think that's the appropriate place for the release of any additional information."

Her attorney's comments come after the Waterbury Police Department released a trove of photographs, video, and other documents related to the case against her. The release came as the result of a Freedom of Information request.

In the released photos, a cluttered downstairs area, including kitchen and living room, are largely unimpacted by the fire, while there is extensive smoke and fire damage in photos taken from the upstairs area, where the stepson's bedroom was.

"I have seen the photos, I have seen the videos," Kaloidis told Fox News Digital. "I disagree with the characterization of those photos and videos. They've been made out to be the worst that anyone has seen in 20 years. I do not see that as the case."

Of his client, he said that following the allegations, "her face has been plastered all over the TV, the news, the internet, social media" and her life "has been turned upside down."

"She has a giant target on her back. She has essentially become public enemy number one," he added. "It is a tremendous weight that she is carrying. It is a tremendous upheaval to her entire life."

Kaloidis also previously said the suspect's late husband Kregg Sullivan -- who died in 2024 -- "was in control" of the situation and was the one who decided to confine his son to an 8-foot by 9-foot room starting at the age of 11.

The Horrific Allegations

Authorities became involved after an emergency call for an active fire at approximately 8:42 p.m. on February 17. That call came from Sullivan, the owner of the property that was aflame.

While the fire was quickly extinguished and Sullivan was able to evacuate of her own will, the other resident in the home, a 32-year-old man, needed assistance from Waterbury Fire Department Fire personnel. He was subsequently treated by emergency medical responders.

"While receiving medical care [for smoke inhalation], the male victim disclosed to first responders that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room," officials said in a statement regarding the case. As for why he started the fire, they said he told them simply, "I wanted my freedom."

"He further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was approximately 11 years old," the statement continued. According to CBS affiliate WFSB, which shared the full arrest affidavit, the man allegedly spent those years locked inside an 8-foot by 9-foot room.

"Investigators further discovered that he had been provided with only minimal amounts of food and water which led to his extremely malnourished condition," the police statement added.

The man purportedly told authorities he was given only two cups of water per day and was sometimes forced to drink out of the toilet. It was also determined he "had not received medical or dental care" during his decades inside the home.

The affidavit further details the man's allegations that he was pulled from school in the fourth grade and only allowed out of his room to do chores or to let the dog out, spending approximately 22 hours locked in the room.

He further told police he'd had no contact with anyone outside the home, and that the last time he'd left the house was with his now-deceased father when he was 14 or 15 years old. He added that only his two half-sisters and a deceased grandmother knew of his situation.

He said that his fear of losing the minimal food and water he was given, and that he might be locked in even longer, kept him from trying to break out.

As a result of the man's statement, investigators concluded that the victim had been forced to endure "prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment," leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Sullivan.