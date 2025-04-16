Florida Teacher on Leave After Bodycam Footage from Drunken House Party with Teens

Cocoa Beach Police Department/Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The 45-year-old reportedly berated a police officer on newly-releasede bodycam footage after denying she was drinking at the house party with students from 13-17 years old.

A Florida teacher has put her new job at risk after newly-released bodycam footage emerged from her night allegedly partying with 100 teenagers.

Kaley Anderson was supposed to start work at a new school this week, however, she is currently facing charges regarding her appearance at a house party back in January.

The 45-year-old previously taught third grade at Roosevelt Elementary School and was expected to begin at Saturn Elementary on Tuesday, however that job may be rescinded as she has now been placed on paid administrative leave.

The decision comes as police body camera footage was released by the State Attorney's Office that appeared to show her yelling at police who responded to that house party on January 19 according to Fox affiliate WOFL. This also sparked outrage among parents at Saturn Elementary.

"Cocoa Beach has gone f---ing mad and nasty," she appears to say in the footage before officers accused her of being intoxicated.

"I was here hanging out at this party," she says, after denying being intoxicated herself.

Anderson's initial charges include felony child neglect without great bodily harm. However, those charges have been reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

Because the charges were reduced from a felony, Anderson was allowed to continue teaching and thus rescinded her resignation, per WOFL. She was reassigned from Roosevelt Elementary to Saturn Elementary.

"The State Attorney cleared Karly Anderson of the felony charges. The Department of Children and Family Services cleared Ms. Anderson as well. She’s a certified teacher and as of today she’s been placed by the district back into a classroom," the district said in a statement to the station.

Police say the party included 100 teenagers ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old. Anderson was in attendance, but the party itself was hosted by Elizabeth Jolyn Hill-Brodigan, the former principal at Roosevelt Elementary.

She has been charged with child neglect, a felony, hosting an open house party, a misdemeanor, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to police, the event was designated a "white lie" party, with many attendees wearing customized white t-shirts with "white lie" on them. Police found one child so inebriated they reportedly needed medical treatment, per WOFL, while another was picked up on a DUI near the scene of the party.

Both women were arrested in January.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department told Law & Crime that their officers responded to the residence after reports of a house party involving dozens of juveniles. It was discovered that the house was owned by Hill-Brodigan.

Upon arrival, police discovered one "heavily intoxicated" child in need of medical assistance, reporting that Brevard County Fire Rescue EMS arrived only for Hill-Brodigan to purportedly shut off the lights on them, hindering their efforts.

Emergency responders were reportedly forced to then use auxiliary lighting on their vehicles to help the teen, per The New York Post.

Police also told WOFL that a hoax swatting call was received while they were responding to the party. Cocoa Beach Police Department Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne believes this call was an attempt to divert officers from the party.

"We believe this was made to have officers leave that area," he told the news outlet. "This phone call detailed that there were people holding people at gunpoint, people were shooting weapons off, and this was alleged to be at the skate park, then Sidney Fischer Park."

In response to the party, the Brevard County School District stated to WOFL, "We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority."